NoiseFit Active smartwatch has been launched in India and it comes equipped with SpO2 and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. NoiseFit Active has a round dial, comes in different coloured silicone strap options, and is equipped with 14 sports modes. The NoiseFit Active smartwatch sports two physical buttons for navigation and a buckle closure for better fit on the wrist. The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app that enables users to access unlimited customisable cloud-based watch faces along with with over 50 classic faces to choose from.

NoiseFit Active price in India, availability

The new NoiseFit Active smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch is available via Flipkart and the Noise website as well. NoiseFit Active comes in multiple colour options including Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey.

NoiseFit Active specifications, features

Equipped with sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring as well as a 24-hour heart rate monitoring features, NoiseFit Active allows users to measure blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep quality. It has a 1.28-inch colour TFT display with 240x240 pixels resolution and is 5ATM water resistant. It has over 14 sports modes that includes outdoor running, walking, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming, trekking, yoga, rowing machine, and more. There's an auto sports recognition feature integrated as well.

There is a 320mAh battery on board NoiseFit Active that can last for about seven days and offers a standby time of 30 days. The charging time is listed to be 2.5 hours. It supports Bluetooth v5 and is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above. The smartwatch weighs at about 45 grams and offers separate set of tools for female health tracking and reminders.

Other smart features on NoiseFit Active include Call notifications and rejection, Find My Phone, hand wash reminder, idle reminders, hydration reminders, remote music control, calendar reminders, stopwatch, timer, alarm, wake gesture, DND mode, as well as vibration notification alerts for emails, chats, and texts.

NoiseFit Active pairs with the Noise app that lets you customise cloud-based watch faces and offers over 50 classic faces to choose from.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.