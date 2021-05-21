Technology News
NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

NoiseFit Active has over 14 sports modes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 May 2021 14:50 IST
NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

NoiseFit Active allows users to measure blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, and sleep quality

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Active charging time is listed to be 2.5 hours
  • NoiseFit Active is available via Flipkart, Noise website
  • NoiseFit Active smartwatch comes with 4 strap colour options

NoiseFit Active smartwatch has been launched in India and it comes equipped with SpO2 and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. NoiseFit Active has a round dial, comes in different coloured silicone strap options, and is equipped with 14 sports modes. The NoiseFit Active smartwatch sports two physical buttons for navigation and a buckle closure for better fit on the wrist. The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app that enables users to access unlimited customisable cloud-based watch faces along with with over 50 classic faces to choose from.

NoiseFit Active price in India, availability

The new NoiseFit Active smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch is available via Flipkart and the Noise website as well. NoiseFit Active comes in multiple colour options including Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey.

NoiseFit Active specifications, features

Equipped with sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring as well as a 24-hour heart rate monitoring features, NoiseFit Active allows users to measure blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep quality. It has a 1.28-inch colour TFT display with 240x240 pixels resolution and is 5ATM water resistant. It has over 14 sports modes that includes outdoor running, walking, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming, trekking, yoga, rowing machine, and more. There's an auto sports recognition feature integrated as well.

There is a 320mAh battery on board NoiseFit Active that can last for about seven days and offers a standby time of 30 days. The charging time is listed to be 2.5 hours. It supports Bluetooth v5 and is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above. The smartwatch weighs at about 45 grams and offers separate set of tools for female health tracking and reminders.

Other smart features on NoiseFit Active include Call notifications and rejection, Find My Phone, hand wash reminder, idle reminders, hydration reminders, remote music control, calendar reminders, stopwatch, timer, alarm, wake gesture, DND mode, as well as vibration notification alerts for emails, chats, and texts.

NoiseFit Active pairs with the Noise app that lets you customise cloud-based watch faces and offers over 50 classic faces to choose from.

NoiseFit Active

NoiseFit Active

Strap Color Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
NoiseFit Active
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
