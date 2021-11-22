Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch has been unveiled in India. The smartwatch is listed on Amazon India and is slated to go on sale from November 26. The Noise X-Fit 1 has a rectangular-shaped dial, a single button on the side, and a silicone strap. The smartwatch is extremely lightweight weighing just at 30 grams. It has a metal finish and embeds an SpO2 monitor to track the blood oxygen levels. Noise X-Fit 1 claims to offer up to 10-days of battery life as well.

Noise X-Fit 1 price in India, sale

The new Noise X-Fit 1 is priced in India at Rs. 2,999. This is said to be the ‘special launch price' of the wearable with its MRP set for Rs. 5,999. The smartwatch is listed on Amazon India confirming availability on the ecommerce site. The Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch has launched in silver and black metal frame, and has a white and black silicone strap options. It will go on sale on November 26 at 10am IST.

Noise X-Fit 1 specifications

On the specifications front, the Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch features a 1.52-inch IPS TruView display with 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, 360x400 pixels resolution, and 354ppi pixel density. It has a silicone strap with a traditional buckle closure for clasping securely on the wrist. The wearable is listed to weigh 30 grams and have a 9mm thin metal finish. The wearable is capable of monitoring SpO2 blood oxygen levels, 24x7 heart rate, and even sleep. The Noise X-Fit 1 is able to monitor stress levels and integrates a total of 15 sports modes.

Noise X-Fit 1 has over 100 customisable and cloud-based watch faces. Other features include Quick reply and smart DND. The wearables packs a 210mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days. It is IP68 waterproof as well.

