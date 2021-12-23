Technology News
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body, Health Suite Launched in India

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will be available on Amazon and Noise’s website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2021 19:05 IST
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body, Health Suite Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 has 1.78-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is a successor to Noise ColorFit Ultra
  • It is offered in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Navy Gold, and Olive Green colou
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 has IP68 dust and water resistance rating

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch was launched in India on Thursday. The key specifications of the smartwatch were revealed earlier this month. A successor to the Noise ColorFit Ultra, the latest offering is the largest smartwatch offered by Noise. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with Always-on display feature. The smartwatch is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. A USP of the device is Noise Health Suite for fitness lovers. The smartwatch also has a female health feature that helps women track their menstrual cycles.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 price in India, availability

Noise has given the ColorFit Ultra 2 an introductory price of Rs. 4,499, and it is listed on Amazon India and the Noise official website. It is available in Jet Black, Navy Gold, Olive Green, and Silver Grey colours.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch specifications

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448 pixels resolution, 326 ppi pixel density and Always-on Display (AOD) feature. The smartwatch has a stainless steel body, and is said to be the largest smartwatch offered by the company. It comes with Noise Health Suite for keeping a track of your health via NoiseFit App.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 can measure blood oxygen (SpO2), stress, and sleep cycles. It also comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and support for over 60 sports modes. There is also a female health feature that helps women to track their menstrual cycle. Users can jazz up their smartwatch with over 100 watch faces, including some customized animated, cloud-based, and customizable watch faces.

Other features of the ColorFit Ultra 2 include weather forecast, reminders, calls & SMS quick replies, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, Smart DND, and calculator among others. The smartwatch is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to offer up to 7 days of runtime on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Specifications, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 price in India, Noise

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Specifications, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 price in India, Noise
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, 6.9-Inch Primary Display Launched
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Tipped by Marketing Image; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Spotted in Pink Gold Colour

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body, Health Suite Launched in India
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

