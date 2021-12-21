Technology News
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launch Date, Specifications Revealed; Noise Champ Smart Band Unveiled in India

Noise Champ smart band is designed for children and is available for purchase via Noise’s official website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 December 2021 13:17 IST
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launch Date, Specifications Revealed; Noise Champ Smart Band Unveiled in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will have an AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is a successor to Noise ColorFit Ultra
  • Both the wearables are offered in three colour options
  • Noise Champ comes with IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch's details, including launch date and key specifications, have been revealed by the company. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is a successor to the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch and it will sport the largest display in the company's smartwatch portfolio. Other features include a stainless steel body and always-on display. Meanwhile, Noise Champ, which is claimed to be the first-ever smart band in India for kids, has been launched. It comes with IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, sleep monitoring, and alarms for daily tasks.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2,Noise Champ launch date, price in India, availability

As per a microsite on Amazon and Noise official website, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch launch in India is scheduled for December 23 at 12pm. The company hasn't yet revealed the price of the wearable. As per the Amazon listing, the smartwatch could be available in Black, Gold, and Silver colours.

Meanwhile, the Noise Champ smartband is currently available for purchase via Amazon and the company's website at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The smart band is offered in Carbon Black, Candy Pink, and Peppy Blue colours.

noise champ Noise Champ

Noise Champ is offered in Carbon Black, Candy Pink, and Peppy Blue colours

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch specifications

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will come equipped with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It has an always-on display feature and a stainless steel build. The smartwatch is claimed to support over 100 cloud-based customisable and animated watch faces.

The new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will also come with the Noise health suite, which includes a heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensors as well as sleep monitoring feature. There is also support for over 60 sports which could be divided into broad categories like running sport, cycling, indoor sports and outdoor sports. There is also a productivity suite which includes reminder, world clock, music, calculator, and flashlight.

Noise Champ smartband specifications

Noise Champ is a basic smartband that offers drinking water reminders and alarms to wake up, brush teeth, meal time, study time, bed time, playtime, and bath time. It comes with support for 12 sports modes, up to 7-day battery life, and IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating. As per the company, the wearable offers support for over 50 watch faces. The lightweight (18 grams) wearable allows parents to keep a track of their kids' active time and sleep via the NoiseFit Assist app.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Specifications, Noise Champ, Noise Champ Price in India, Noise Champ Specifications, Noise
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launch Date, Specifications Revealed; Noise Champ Smart Band Unveiled in India
