Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch's details, including launch date and key specifications, have been revealed by the company. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is a successor to the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch and it will sport the largest display in the company's smartwatch portfolio. Other features include a stainless steel body and always-on display. Meanwhile, Noise Champ, which is claimed to be the first-ever smart band in India for kids, has been launched. It comes with IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, sleep monitoring, and alarms for daily tasks.

As per a microsite on Amazon and Noise official website, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch launch in India is scheduled for December 23 at 12pm. The company hasn't yet revealed the price of the wearable. As per the Amazon listing, the smartwatch could be available in Black, Gold, and Silver colours.

Meanwhile, the Noise Champ smartband is currently available for purchase via Amazon and the company's website at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The smart band is offered in Carbon Black, Candy Pink, and Peppy Blue colours.

Noise Champ is offered in Carbon Black, Candy Pink, and Peppy Blue colours

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch specifications

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will come equipped with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It has an always-on display feature and a stainless steel build. The smartwatch is claimed to support over 100 cloud-based customisable and animated watch faces.

The new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will also come with the Noise health suite, which includes a heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensors as well as sleep monitoring feature. There is also support for over 60 sports which could be divided into broad categories like running sport, cycling, indoor sports and outdoor sports. There is also a productivity suite which includes reminder, world clock, music, calculator, and flashlight.

Noise Champ smartband specifications

Noise Champ is a basic smartband that offers drinking water reminders and alarms to wake up, brush teeth, meal time, study time, bed time, playtime, and bath time. It comes with support for 12 sports modes, up to 7-day battery life, and IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating. As per the company, the wearable offers support for over 50 watch faces. The lightweight (18 grams) wearable allows parents to keep a track of their kids' active time and sleep via the NoiseFit Assist app.

