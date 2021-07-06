Technology News
Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch With Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India

Noise ColorFit Qube has 8 sports modes and the data can be accessed via NoiseFit Track app.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 July 2021 18:36 IST
Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch With Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Qube measures sleep quality, and has a touch display.

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Qube has 1.4-inch display
  • It supports customisable watch faces
  • Noise ColorFit Qube is claimed to offer 7-day battery

Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch has been launched in India. The budget wearable comes with continuous (24x7) heart rate monitoring, a touch display, customisable and cloud-based watch faces, as well as eight sports modes. It features a square dial, and has a crown on the right edge. Other features of the smartwatch include weather forecast, walk reminder, and remote music control. The company says that the new offering is compatible with both Android (v5.1 and higher) as well as iOS (v9 and higher) devices.

Noise ColorFit Qube price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 2,499. The smartwatch is available via the Noise website as well as Flipkart. Noise ColorFit Qube is offered in Beige Gold and Charcoal Grey colours.

Noise ColorFit Qube specifications, features

Noise ColorFit Qube features a 1.4-inch touch TFT-LCD display with a 240x240 pixels resolution. It allows users to choose from customised cloud-based watch faces to jazz up their display. The smartwatch from Noise comes equipped with sleep tracking, as well as 24-hour heart rate monitoring features. It has over 8 sports modes that include climbing, cycling, hiking, running, spinning, treadmill, walking, and yoga. The data of workout can be accessed via the NoiseFit Track app.

Other smart features on Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch include weather forecast, walk reminder, wake gesture, call notifications and rejection, Find My Phone, remote music control, calendar reminders, stopwatch, timer, alarm, wake gesture, DND mode, as well as vibration notification alerts for emails, chats, and texts.

Noise ColorFit Qube packs a 180mAh battery which is claimed to last for seven days on a single charge. The charging time is listed to be up to 2.5 hours. It supports Bluetooth v5.1, and is compatible with phones running Android 5.1 and higher versions, or iOS 9 and higher versions. The smartwatch weighs at about 32 grams and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Noise ColorFit Qube

Noise ColorFit Qube

Strap Color Beige Gold, Charcoal Grey
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Sourabh Kulesh
