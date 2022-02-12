Technology News
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch LCD Display, 60 Sports Modes Launched in India

Noise ColorFit Pulse will go on sale in India on February 18.

By David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2022 19:38 IST
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch LCD Display, 60 Sports Modes Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Noise

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with 150 cloud-based watch faces
  • The fitness tracker comes with heart rate and SpO2 level monitoring
  • Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand features 60 sports modes

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has been launched by the company as the latest addition to the company's fitness tracker lineup in India. The smart wearable is set to go on sale in India next week and will be available for purchase on Amazon. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand is listed to sport a 1.69-inch LCD display and comes with 150 watch face options. The fitness tracker features 60 fitness modes and offers features like heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle and sleep tracking.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand price in India, availability

Noise Colorfit Pulse Grand price in India is set at Rs. 3,999, according to an Amazon listing for the newly launched wearable. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand will be sold in Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, Jet Black, and Olive Green colour options. The wearable will go on sale on February 18 at 12pm at Rs 1,999 as part of a limited launch offer, according to the product listing on Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand specifications

The new Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand sports a 1.69-inch LCD display. The smartwatch is similar to fitness trackers with but a larger display, and features a crown on the right side, similar to the one found on Apple Watch models. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand offers up to 150 cloud-based watch faces, according to the product listing on Amazon, which does not specify features such as notification mirroring or music controls. The fitness tracker features IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand offers up to 60 different fitness modes. Users will be able to track the quality of their sleep and menstrual cycles, along with blood oxygen level (SpO2) and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The listing for the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand does not mention the battery capacity or the expected battery life on a single charge. However, the fitness tracker is expected to feature fast charging, with around 1,500 minutes (25 hours) of battery backup with a 15-minute charge, according to the listing.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
