Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and 14 sports modes has been launched in India. The smartwatch features a 1.55-inch HD TruView display and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 10 days. It has multiple customisable straps and watch faces. Besides blood oxygen saturation monitoring, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 has 24x7 heart rate tracking and stress monitoring features as well. It is designed for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts, as per the company.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 price in India, availability

The latest smartwatch by Noise is available on Noise's website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is available at a special launch price of Rs. 3,999. As per the site, the original price is Rs. 5,999. There are EMI offers starting at Rs. 1,333.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is offered in Jet Black, Jet Blue, Rose Pink, Rose Red, Smoke Grey and Smoke Green colour options. It comes with customisable and cloud-based watch faces with multiple swappable strap options with a variety of colours and designs.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 specifications

The smartwatch features a 1.55-inch HD touchscreen TruView display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 can be paired with an Android or iOS smartphone via the NoiseFit app to avail of customisation features, such as cloud-based watch faces.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 has 14 sports modes and auto sports recognition features. It can track steps taken, distance travelled, as well as calories burned. It has a 210mAh battery and is claimed to have a battery life of 10 days. It is rated 5ATM resistant to water and has Bluetooth v5.0.

The smartwatch can monitor blood oxygen, track heart-rate 24x7, and track the user's stress level. Besides that, Noise Colorfit Pro 3 can also track sleep patterns in three categories – Light Sleep, Deep Sleep, and REM cycles. The multiple sensors at the back of the smartwatch help in the functioning of these tracking and monitoring features, as per Noise.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 comes with a female health tracker to help monitor users' menstruation and pregnancy data. It can predict and remind users of their next menstrual period based on the menstrual data set by the customer. It can also remind users of the ovulation period. The smartwatch has call, message, and smart notification features. With Noise Colorfit Pro 3, you can set reminders, alarms, and control music remotely as well.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.