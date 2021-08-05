Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch and Noise Buds VS103 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched in India. The ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch comes with a rectangular dial shape with five colour choices. It comes with a host of features including SpO2 monitoring, 14 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, water resistance, and more. The Noise Buds VS103 TWS earbuds have stem-style design and touch functionality. They are available in two colour options and the company claims a total playtime of 18 hours.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Noise Buds VS103: Price in India

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is priced at Rs. 5,999 and comes in Jet Black, Jet Blue, Rose Pink, Smoke Green, and Smoke Grey colours. It is currently on sale at an introductory price of Rs. 3,999 via Noise website.

The Noise Buds VS103 TWS earbuds, on the other hand, are priced at Rs. 2,999 in Black and White options. They are also available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499 via Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist specifications, features

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist features a 1.55-inch TFT-LCD display with 320x360 pixels resolution. There is a single button on the right side. It packs a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, and comes with Alexa support. It also has Find my phone feature, hand wash reminders, sedentary reminders, wake gestures, and more. You also get stress monitoring, sleep tracking, sports modes, activity history and more.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is made of polycarbonate and has 5ATM water resistance. In terms of battery life, Noise says the ColorFit Pro 3 Assist can do 10 days on a single charge with typical use. It has a capacity of 300mAh and takes up to two hours to charge. For connectivity, the smartwatch uses Bluetooth v5 BLE and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Noise Buds VS103 specifications, features

Noise Buds VS103 TWS earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers and have touch controls. You can control calls, media, change volume, and activate voice assistant which can be either Google Assistant or Siri. They have a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours and can charge via a USB Type-C port. The HyperSync technology enables quick pairing which means they can be connected to a paired device by opening the case.

