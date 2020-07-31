Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch, the company's first wearable with built-in GPS, has been launched in India. Noise has been teasing it for quite sometime and now it has officially unveiled the smartwatch. The wearable is equipped with a high-resolution display, customisable watch faces, 10 sports modes, heart rate and sleep monitor, and supports social media notifications as well as ability to control music playback. It comes with an IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating, and can be used while exercising in the gym.

Noise Colorfit Nav price in India, availability

The Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and it will be available on Amazon as well as the company's website gonoise.com from August 6. It will be available in Camo Green and Stealth Black colour options. Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the watch with a ‘Notify Me' button. Those who wish to purchase the wearable can push the button and fill in the details to get a notification when the smartwatch becomes available.

Noise Colorfit Nav specifications and features

The smartwatch features a square display like the one we have already seen in the Colorfit Pro 2. The Noise Colorfit Nav features a 1.4-inch LCD touchscreen display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. The wearable has been teased with an in-built GPS that tracks the wearer's route as well as count steps and calories burnt through the day. Apart from tracking the route, it also measures distance and monitors completed activities.

As mentioned, the Noise ColorFit Nav has 10 sports modes, including walking, cycling, dancing, badminton, yoga, running and strength training. The wearable also gives sedentary alerts that notifies the wearer to do some stretches periodically. Further, the watch comes with an IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating. The wearable also supports notifications from social media. Users will also get alerts on receiving a text or call, and they can reply with ‘quick messages' feature.

