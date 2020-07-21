Technology News
loading

Noise ColorFit Nav Teased to Launch in India Soon With Built-In GPS, Colour Display

The Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch has a square-shaped colourful high-resolution display with customisable and dynamic watch faces.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 July 2020 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Noise ColorFit Nav Teased to Launch in India Soon With Built-In GPS, Colour Display

Noise ColorFit Nav will be available on Amazon India

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Nav is teased to have a square-shaped display
  • The smartwatch is expected to have a high-resolution display
  • Noise ColorFit Nav has two physical buttons on the side

Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch, a new device from the wearable and audio products company, is teased to launch in India soon. The ColorFit Nav is being teased on Amazon India, and key features of the smartwatch have been revealed as well. The exact launch date of the Noise ColorFit Nav hasn't been announced as of yet. The Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch has a square-shaped colourful high-resolution display and is teased to come with built-in GPS for better steps and distance results.

Amazon India has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch. Cricketer Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador for promoting the device, and the ColorFit Nav teaser confirms that the wearable will have an Apple Watch-like square display. The teaser suggests that the wearable will have a high-resolution colourful display with customisable and dynamic watch faces. There's also going to be a cloud-based watch faces feature that will be introduced later via an OTA update.

noise colorfit main ColorFit Nav

Noise ColorFit Nav is teased to come with a colour display

Apart from this, the teaser also confirms that the Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch will come with built-in GPS as well. Looking closely at the teaser, we can spot two physical buttons on the right side of the ColorFit Nav smartwatch. Amazon India has made live the ‘Notify Me' button on the teaser page for all interested users to get notified on new updates regarding the Noise ColorFit Nav.

The Noise ColorFit Nav will have a buckle strap, and be offered in a dark green strap option at the least. There will be more colour options at launch and Noise should make an announcement on launch date soon, now that the teaser is live on Amazon India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Nav, Noise ColorFit Nav India Launch, Noise ColorFit Nav Teaser, Amazon India, Noise, Colorfit Nav
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video, Could Be Officially Launched Soon
Zoom Opens Technology Centre in Bengaluru, Promises to Hire Key Talent from India
Noise ColorFit Nav Teased to Launch in India Soon With Built-In GPS, Colour Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  3. Samsung to Launch Five Devices at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on July 28
  7. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  8. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Integration Starts Rolling Out on Gmail for Android Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Alleged Render Tips Bronze Colour Variant, Thin Bezels
  3. Nubia Red Magic 5S With Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate Screen to Launch on July 28
  4. Zoom Opens Technology Centre in Bengaluru, Promises to Hire Key Talent from India
  5. Noise ColorFit Nav Teased to Launch in India Soon With Built-In GPS, Colour Display
  6. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video, Could Be Officially Launched Soon
  7. Vivo S7 Surfaces Online, Tipped to Debut With an Enhanced Selfie Camera, Lightweight Design
  8. Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 Will Run at 4K 60fps in Optional ‘Performance Mode’
  9. Samsung to Launch Five Devices at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
  10. Moto G8 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with July 2020 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com