Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch, a new device from the wearable and audio products company, is teased to launch in India soon. The ColorFit Nav is being teased on Amazon India, and key features of the smartwatch have been revealed as well. The exact launch date of the Noise ColorFit Nav hasn't been announced as of yet. The Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch has a square-shaped colourful high-resolution display and is teased to come with built-in GPS for better steps and distance results.

Amazon India has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch. Cricketer Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador for promoting the device, and the ColorFit Nav teaser confirms that the wearable will have an Apple Watch-like square display. The teaser suggests that the wearable will have a high-resolution colourful display with customisable and dynamic watch faces. There's also going to be a cloud-based watch faces feature that will be introduced later via an OTA update.

Noise ColorFit Nav is teased to come with a colour display

Apart from this, the teaser also confirms that the Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch will come with built-in GPS as well. Looking closely at the teaser, we can spot two physical buttons on the right side of the ColorFit Nav smartwatch. Amazon India has made live the ‘Notify Me' button on the teaser page for all interested users to get notified on new updates regarding the Noise ColorFit Nav.

The Noise ColorFit Nav will have a buckle strap, and be offered in a dark green strap option at the least. There will be more colour options at launch and Noise should make an announcement on launch date soon, now that the teaser is live on Amazon India.

