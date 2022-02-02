Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has been launched in India as the latest model in the brand's ColorFit range of smartwatches. The new smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone from their pocket. The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz also provides access to the preloaded voice assistant of your phone. Further, the smartwatch carries support for 24x7 heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz price in India, availability

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999, though the smartwatch is initially going on sale with an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. It comes in Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Gold, and Silver Grey colours.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will go on sale through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Noise online store at 2pm on Wednesday, February 2.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz specifications

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz features a 1.69-inch TFT (240x280 pixels) colour display. The smartwatch is equipped with sensors to support SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitor and heart rate tracking. However, it cannot be considered as a replacement of medical equipment.

Similar to other smartwatches, the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz is capable of delivering notification alerts for calls, text messages, emails, and weather alerts through a connected phone. The smartwatch also has Bluetooth calling that enables users to make and attend voice calls through the network available on your phone, but without requiring you to use the phone for making and receiving calls.

Users can also look at their recent call records and contacts directly from the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes preloaded with Noise Health Suite that enables fitness tracking. The smartwatch also has nine sports modes, including cycling, running, walking, and yoga. Further, the ColorFit Icon Buzz includes two games that users can play while on-the-go.

Noise also has offered over 100 customisable watch faces that you can apply as per your preference. There is also an IP67-certified dust- and water-resistant build.

The smartwatch brings virtual music controls that you can use to control music playback from your phone. You can also use voice assistance via Google Assistant and Siri to give voice commands to your connected phone. Additionally, the smartwatch has an interchangeable 20mm silicone wrist strap.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz packs a 230mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to seven days of usage on a single charge. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and is compatible with devices running on at least Android 4 and iOS 8. Besides, it measures 44.5x36.5x11mm and weighs 50 grams.

