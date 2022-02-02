Technology News
loading

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz carries an introductory price tag of Rs. 3,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 February 2022 13:19 IST
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes with a 1.69-inch TFT colour display

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz features four different colour options
  • The smartwatch is compatible with both Android phones and iPhone
  • Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz includes two preloaded games

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has been launched in India as the latest model in the brand's ColorFit range of smartwatches. The new smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone from their pocket. The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz also provides access to the preloaded voice assistant of your phone. Further, the smartwatch carries support for 24x7 heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz price in India, availability

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999, though the smartwatch is initially going on sale with an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. It comes in Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Gold, and Silver Grey colours.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will go on sale through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Noise online store at 2pm on Wednesday, February 2.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz specifications

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz features a 1.69-inch TFT (240x280 pixels) colour display. The smartwatch is equipped with sensors to support SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitor and heart rate tracking. However, it cannot be considered as a replacement of medical equipment.

Similar to other smartwatches, the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz is capable of delivering notification alerts for calls, text messages, emails, and weather alerts through a connected phone. The smartwatch also has Bluetooth calling that enables users to make and attend voice calls through the network available on your phone, but without requiring you to use the phone for making and receiving calls.

Users can also look at their recent call records and contacts directly from the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes preloaded with Noise Health Suite that enables fitness tracking. The smartwatch also has nine sports modes, including cycling, running, walking, and yoga. Further, the ColorFit Icon Buzz includes two games that users can play while on-the-go.

Noise also has offered over 100 customisable watch faces that you can apply as per your preference. There is also an IP67-certified dust- and water-resistant build.

The smartwatch brings virtual music controls that you can use to control music playback from your phone. You can also use voice assistance via Google Assistant and Siri to give voice commands to your connected phone. Additionally, the smartwatch has an interchangeable 20mm silicone wrist strap.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz packs a 230mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to seven days of usage on a single charge. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and is compatible with devices running on at least Android 4 and iOS 8. Besides, it measures 44.5x36.5x11mm and weighs 50 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz price in India, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz specifications, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz, Noise
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
PayPal, Hit by eBay's Plan to Ditch Its Services, Gives Downbeat Earnings Forecast

Related Stories

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  7. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.