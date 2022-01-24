Technology News
loading
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will be available for Rs. 2,999 when it is launched in India next week.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 January 2022 19:27 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will be available in four colour options

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will let users play two inbuilt games
  • It will last for up to 7 days on a single charge
  • Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will feature Bluetooth calling

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch will launch in India next week, as per a microsite on Amazon. A microsite on the official website teases the price and some key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch. The Noise ColorFit smartwatch will feature Bluetooth calling and get support for Google Assistant as well as Siri. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will sport a 1.69-inch LCD display. The microsites also mention that users will be able to play games on the smartwatch. Being a smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will also get many health monitoring systems.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz price in India, availability

The microsite on Noise's official website mentions that Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will be priced at Rs. 4,999 but will be available for Rs. 2,999. It doesn't mention the launch date of the smartwatch but has a 'Coming Soon' button where users can register to know when it will be launched.

However, as per the microsite on Amazon, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch will launch in India on February 2, 2022 at 2pm IST. The smartwatch will be available in four colour options — Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Green, and Silver Grey.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz specifications, features

The microsites mention that Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will feature Bluetooth calling as well as support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. It will sport a 1.69-inch (240x280 pixels) TFT LCD display with thick bezels and a thicker chin. Users will also be able to choose from more than 100 watch faces. Additionally, users will also be able to play two inbuilt games on the Noise smartwatch.

Being a smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will also get health monitoring systems like sleep monitor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. Furthermore, the smartwatch also has nine sports modes comprising running, walking, cycling, yoga, and more.

It features Bluetooth v5.1 and can be connected to smartphones running at least Android 4 or iOS 8. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that is said to last for up to 7 days on a single charge and can be fully charged in two hours. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz measures 44.5x36.5x11mm and weighs 50 grams.

Strap Colour Black, Green, Grey
Display Size 43mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Satvik Khare
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Major Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 C.44 Update: New Features, Changelog

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.