Technology News
loading

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch With 15-Day Battery Life, Body Temperature Monitoring Debuts

Noise ColorFit Caliber will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 January 2022 13:26 IST
Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch With 15-Day Battery Life, Body Temperature Monitoring Debuts

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Caliber comes with a 1.69-inch TFT display

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Caliber will be available from January 6
  • The smartwatch has been listed on Flipkart with pricing details
  • Noise ColorFit Caliber will go on sale in five distinct colours

Noise ColorFit Caliber is the next affordable smartwatch by the Indian vendor. The smartwatch has debuted in the country with features such as colour display and 15-day battery life. Noise ColorFit Caliber is also claimed to be capable of measuring body temperature — alongside a suite of health tracking offerings including blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and heart rate monitor. Additionally, the smartwatch comes preloaded with 60 sports modes and an option to choose from over 150 customisable and cloud watch faces.

Noise ColorFit Caliber price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Caliber price in India has been set at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch will, however, be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999, a listing on the Flipkart mobile app has revealed. Noise ColorFit Caliber will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on January 6. It is already listed on the Noise website as an upcoming model and is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colours.

Noise ColorFit Caliber specifications

In terms of specifications, Noise ColorFit Caliber features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a 240x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch includes a three-axis accelerometer and is paired with sensors to enable SpO2 and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It is also touted to track stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle monitoring as well as offer body temperature measurement. The smartwatch, however, can't replace medical equipment.

noise colorfit caliber body temperature image Noise ColorFit Caliber

Noise ColorFit Caliber is claimed to help you monitor your body temperature
Photo Credit: Noise

 

The new Noise ColorFit Caliber includes 60 sports modes to help fitness enthusiasts track their fitness on-the-go. It also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Noise has claimed to offer over 150 customisable and cloud watch faces on the ColorFit Caliber to provide customisation. The smartwatch also comes with a silicone wrist strap which can be adjusted as per your wrist size.

Similar to other smartwatches, Noise ColorFit Caliber can provide notification alerts when paired with an Android phone or an iPhone. It comes with Bluetooth support as well. The smartwatch comes bundled with a magnetic charger.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Caliber Price in India, Noise ColorFit Caliber Specifications, Noise ColorFit Caliber, Noise, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WazirX Fined Rs 49.2 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore
Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch With 15-Day Battery Life, Body Temperature Monitoring Debuts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India, USA, UK, and Around the World
  2. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. The Gadgets We Can’t Wait to Buy in 2022
  4. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  6. Noise ColorFit Caliber With Body Temperature Monitoring Goes Official
  7. MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) Review: What Fans Have Been Waiting For
  8. From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped
  10. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch With 15-Day Battery Life, Body Temperature Monitoring Debuts
  2. WazirX Fined Rs 49.2 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore
  3. China Harvests Droves of Data From Western Social Media: Report
  4. Maricoin: First LGBT+ Cryptocurrency Bets on 'Changing the World’
  5. CES 2022 to Now End a Day Earlier Than Planned as Omicron Cases Surge
  6. Apple Faces CCI Antitrust Probe Over Alleged Abuse of App Market
  7. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Date, Time, Where to Watch, Cast, Trailer, and More
  8. Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Tipped to Launch in India by February
  10. Facebook Took Action on 16.2 Million Content Pieces in November in India: Meta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com