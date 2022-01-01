Noise ColorFit Caliber is the next affordable smartwatch by the Indian vendor. The smartwatch has debuted in the country with features such as colour display and 15-day battery life. Noise ColorFit Caliber is also claimed to be capable of measuring body temperature — alongside a suite of health tracking offerings including blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and heart rate monitor. Additionally, the smartwatch comes preloaded with 60 sports modes and an option to choose from over 150 customisable and cloud watch faces.

Noise ColorFit Caliber price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Caliber price in India has been set at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch will, however, be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999, a listing on the Flipkart mobile app has revealed. Noise ColorFit Caliber will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on January 6. It is already listed on the Noise website as an upcoming model and is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colours.

Noise ColorFit Caliber specifications

In terms of specifications, Noise ColorFit Caliber features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a 240x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch includes a three-axis accelerometer and is paired with sensors to enable SpO2 and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It is also touted to track stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle monitoring as well as offer body temperature measurement. The smartwatch, however, can't replace medical equipment.

Noise ColorFit Caliber is claimed to help you monitor your body temperature

Photo Credit: Noise

The new Noise ColorFit Caliber includes 60 sports modes to help fitness enthusiasts track their fitness on-the-go. It also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Noise has claimed to offer over 150 customisable and cloud watch faces on the ColorFit Caliber to provide customisation. The smartwatch also comes with a silicone wrist strap which can be adjusted as per your wrist size.

Similar to other smartwatches, Noise ColorFit Caliber can provide notification alerts when paired with an Android phone or an iPhone. It comes with Bluetooth support as well. The smartwatch comes bundled with a magnetic charger.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.