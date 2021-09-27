Noise ColorFit Brio smartwatch was launched in the Indian market on Monday. The wearable comes with a square 1.52-inch IPS LCD display and has 50 sports modes. It comes with cloud-based and customisable watch faces and claims to offer up to 10-day battery life. The Noise ColorFit Brio enables swappable straps and has health monitoring features like SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, step tracker, sleep monitor, and more. The Noise ColorFit Brio comes with other features like drinking reminders, remote camera control, stopwatch, and call rejection.

Noise ColorFit Brio price in India, sale

The new Noise ColorFit Brio smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 2,999. It is up for grabs on Flipkart and the company site. The smartwatch has launched in three colour options – Silver Grey and Jet Black, and Pink. Flipkart has listed up to 10 percent off via varied banks and no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,500 per month. Noise offers 1-year limited warranty on its products.

Noise ColorFit Brio specifications

The Noise ColorFit Brio has a 1.52-inch TruView IPS LCD display with 360x400 pixels resolution. It weighs 34 grams with the strap and is 9mm slim. The wearable comes with SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring features. The Noise ColorFit Brio comes with over 50 sports modes and is IP68 dust and water resistant as well. The wearable is also compatible with NoiseFit app. It houses a DND mode and a quick reply feature, which lets users manage alerts and notifications. Noise claims that the ColorFit Brio lasts for up to 10-days on a single charge thanks to the integrated 190mAh battery. The wearable is said to take about two hours to fully charge and last for up to 30 days of standby time. Noise ColorFit Brio supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Noise ColorFit Brio watch case is made of polycarbonate material and the strap is made of silicone. Other features include caller name information, call rejection, find my phone, sedentary reminder, drinking water reminder, remote camera control, Apple Health, Google Fit, stopwatch, alarm, wake gesture, and screen brightness.

