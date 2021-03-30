Technology News
loading

Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Working on AR Glasses, CEO John Hanke Teases

Niantic’s AR glasses could help bring a hands-free version of Pokemon Go.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 March 2021 14:38 IST
Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Working on AR Glasses, CEO John Hanke Teases

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @johnhanke

Niantic CEO John Hanke teased the company’s upcoming AR glasses

Highlights
  • Niantic tasted great success with its AR-based game Pokemon Go
  • CEO John Hanke shared the teaser image of the AR glasses on Twitter
  • Nintendo and Niantic are developing a mobile version of Pikmin

Niantic CEO John Hanke has shared a teaser image for the company's first AR glasses. The company, known for developing Pokemon Go, has been working extensively into the Augmented Reality spectrum. The reveal only showed a part of the Augmented Reality glasses but doesn't specify how the glasses will work. Niantic is best known for developing AR games like Pokemon Go, Ingress, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Niantic is also working with Nintendo to develop an AR-based mobile game for the popular puzzle game, Pikmin.

In a recent tweet teasing the AR glasses from Niantic, Hanke said, “Exciting to see the progress we're making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform.” The image only showed the temples of the glasses along with a strap that features the Niantic logo in orange. The temples seem thicker and appear to feature a tiny speaker grille. The reveal, however, doesn't specify any further details regarding the glasses from the software developer.

Pokemon Go was launched in July 2016 and has gained massive popularity ever since. It was unlike any other Pokemon game released before and had hordes of people out and about trying to catch Pokemons placed in real-world locations. The game saw massive popularity as it grossed $3.6 billion (roughly Rs. 26,300 crores) in the first four years of its launch, according to data by Sensor Tower. Recently, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Pokemon Go adapted its gameplay to make it more stay-at-home friendly. The game now lets users virtually meet up with friends for a Pokemon raid and the Adventure Sync feature now counts your steps even inside the confines of your house.

Nintendo and Niantic announced their partnership in developing more AR-based titles in the future. The first of these is going to be a Pikmin-based game where users will guide plant-like Pikmin creatures to complete puzzles. Niantic launched its line of AR-based games with Ingress, a location-based game that lets users interact with “portals” that are close to the users' real-world location. The game was first launched in 2012 and got an update in 2018 with Ingress Prime that saw the game getting better visuals and new features.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Niantic, Pokemon Go, Augmented Reality, AR, AR Glasses
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Big Tech, Independent Shops Spar Over 'Right to Repair' in US

Related Stories

Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Working on AR Glasses, CEO John Hanke Teases
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  2. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  5. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Apple Could Launch a New Rugged Watch Aimed at Athletes: Report
  8. Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Working on AR Glasses, CEO Teases
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Working on AR Glasses, CEO John Hanke Teases
  2. Big Tech, Independent Shops Spar Over 'Right to Repair' in US
  3. From April 1, Expect Disruptions to These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Brings a Host of Fixes, Improvements for PC and Consoles
  5. OnePlus Nord SE Launch Tipped to Be Cancelled, OnePlus Nord 2 May Debut in Less Than 5 Months
  6. NASA Sued by US Company in Space Habitat Test Data Dispute
  7. Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, Wireless Charging Stand and Charging Pad Launched
  8. Poco X3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 860 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T Getting March 2021 Security Patch in India With New OxygenOS Update
  10. The Disciple Is Out April 30 on Netflix: Watch the New Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com