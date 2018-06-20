Flipkart-owned online fashion marketplace Myntra on Wednesday launched its first smart wearable device, the Blink Go. Priced at Rs. 4,199 (MRP), the fitness band was developed at Innovation Labs of Myntra-Jabong, and it is the first product it has launched from the lab after the recent acquisition of Witworks. The wearable will be available starting from Myntra's End of Reason Sale, which starts on Friday, June 22 and goes on till Monday, June 25. During the sale, the Blink Go wearable will be available at a special price, the company said.

Myntra said the Blink Go wearable allows users to monitor their fitness parameters and set personal fitness goals. Activity tracking on the wearable include steps, distance, calories, and sleep, while it also bears a heart rate sensor. It sports a colour TFT display and a choice of 'designer' straps. It can also be synced with smartphones to receive standard alerts and notifications.

The company is also touting a few features for the Blink Go fitness tracker, including Sleep Goals and Tools, which let users set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders, and wake targets. The Leaderboards feature allows users to challenge themselves and their friends on fitness tasks and goals. There is also Multi-Tracker Support, which lets users connect multiple devices to one account, with the associated app automatically detecting and switching between devices. Finally, there is also Achievement Sharing, which lets users share statistics or selfies upon reaching a milestone.

In an emailed statement, Myntra said the launch of the Blink Go wearable demonstrated the company's ability to design and develop smart wearable devices that it expects will be integrated across consumer categories in the future.

It added that the Blink Go was built on the Myntra Wearables Platform (MWP), "which enables creation of a wide variety of wearables which can instantly discover and communicate with each other. This platform will form the basis for all future development of such products. "

"This is an exciting moment for Myntra as we foray into the connected wearable segment with our first product 'Blink Go' which is a perfect blend of fashion and technology to help our customers keep track of their goals and stay fit," Jeyendran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra, said in a statement.

Written with inputs from IANS