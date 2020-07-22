Technology News
loading

Mumbai Deploys 'Smart Helmets' to Screen for Coronavirus

The portable thermoscanners -- previously deployed in Dubai, Italy and China -- enable health workers to record the temperatures of dozens of residents per minute.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 22 July 2020 12:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mumbai Deploys 'Smart Helmets' to Screen for Coronavirus

Photo Credit: AFP/ Indranil Mukherjee

The smart helmets were previously deployed in Dubai, Italy, and China

Highlights
  • Just two of these helmets are being used in Mumbai and Pune each
  • The imported helmets cost around Rs. 6,00,000
  • It enables health workers to record temperatures of dozens per minute

As coronavirus infections climb in Mumbai, authorities in India's worst-hit city are turning to high-tech "smart helmets" to speed up screenings and identify suspected cases in the financial capital's densely-populated slums.

The portable thermoscanners -- previously deployed in Dubai, Italy, and China -- enable health workers to record the temperatures of dozens of residents per minute and could emerge as a key weapon in Mumbai's quest to eradicate the virus from the city of 18 million.

"Traditional screening methods take a lot of time. You go to a slum with 20,000 people and it takes you three hours to screen 300 people," said Neelu Jain, a medical volunteer affiliated with the non-profit group Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana.

"But when you use these helmets, all you have to do is ask people to come out of their homes, face them and you can screen 6,000 people in two-and-a-half hours," she told AFP.

The helmets were donated to authorities in Mumbai and the nearby city of Pune, which have both been locked in a months-long battle against the coronavirus pandemic, with cases across India soaring past one million on Friday.

But with just two helmets in use in each city, the push to identify and isolate infected residents will take a long time.

The imported helmets -- which cost around Rs. 6,00,000 -- are also in high demand in places like Dubai, said Jain, making it very difficult to expand capacity.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, India
Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Kunai Gamepad and Other Accessories Leaked
Twitter Will Suspend Accounts Tweeting About Conspiracy Theory Group QAnon

Related Stories

Mumbai Deploys 'Smart Helmets' to Screen for Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting Its First Software Update With Camera Tweaks
  4. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  6. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  9. Nokia-Branded True Wireless Headphones Debut With Touch Controls
  10. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Will Suspend Accounts Tweeting About Conspiracy Theory Group QAnon
  2. Mumbai Deploys 'Smart Helmets' to Screen for Coronavirus
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Kunai Gamepad and Other Accessories Leaked
  4. Redmi Note 10 Surfaces on Benchmark Site With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 8GB RAM
  5. TikTok Plans to Add 10,000 Jobs in US Over Next 3 Years
  6. Rocket League Turns Free-to-Play Later in Summer 2020 as It Hits Epic Games Store
  7. Google Plans to Make Android Go a Must for New Android Devices With 2GB RAM or Less: Report
  8. Netflix Pulls Show as Turkey Objects to Gay Character
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra All-Angle Renders, Detailed Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com