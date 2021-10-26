Motorola is gearing up to launch a new wearable called Moto Watch 100 in association with CE Brands. An investor report from CE Brands shows the production details of the smartwatch, while an operational update road map and FCC listing give a glimpse of the specifications and features of Moto Watch 100. The new smartwatch is slated to enter mass production in November this year. As per the production roadmap, CE Brands and Motorola are also planning to launch Moto Watch 200 and Moto Watch 100S in 2022.

An investor press release, dated October 21, by CE Brands states that Moto Watch 100 will be the next smartwatch from the company. The development was first reported by 9to5Google. The wearable is said to come at an entry-level price point with a premium feel. It is said to enter mass production in November 2021. However, the exact launch date and availability of Moto Watch 100 were not shared by CE Brands and Motorola.

A new operational update of CE Brands shows the design of the smartwatch. As per the update, Moto Watch 100 will feature a round display and has two oval buttons on the right side. The wearable was earlier dubbed as Motorola G Smartwatch and was supposed to launch in June.

An FCC listing also suggests details about Moto Watch 100, suggests the 9to5Google report. As per the listing, the wearable has 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch is said to debut with an Aluminium case. It is listed with a heart rate sensor as well. Moto Watch 100 is said to come with GPS and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. The listing also suggests a 355mAh battery on the device. The listing further shows that the upcoming smartwatch could come in Phantom Black and Steel Silver colour options. Moto Watch 100 is also said to run on Wear OS.

Apart from Moto Watch 100, the operational roadmap by CE Brands also lists Moto Watch 100S and Moto Watch 200. Both the wearables are scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2022. Moto Watch 100S is seen with a similar design as Moto Watch 100, while Moto Watch 200 looks like an Apple Watch without the digital crown.

