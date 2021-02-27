Technology News
loading

Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in 2021

Moto Watch and Moto Watch One are said to launch in July, while Moto G Smartwatch could come as early as June.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 February 2021 14:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in 2021

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Felipe Berhau

Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, and Moto G Smartwatch are expected to run on Google’s Wear OS

Highlights
  • Moto Watch One and Moto G smartwatch appear with a circular display
  • The Moto Watch could come in a square-shaped design
  • Both smartwatches are said to be in development by eBuyNow

Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, and Moto G Smartwatch have surfaced online as the next-generation Motorola smartwatches. The new Moto Watch models could launch later this year. Meanwhile, a couple of images showing the design of the smartwatches have surfaced on Twitter. One of the new models, the Moto Watch, appears to come in a square-shaped design. In contrast, the Moto Watch One and the Moto G Smartwatch are likely to come with a circular build — similar to that of the Moto 360 smartwatch.

Twitter user Felipe Berhau, who regularly posts about Motorola products, has leaked images showing the design of the Moto Watch, the Moto Watch One, and the Moto G Smartwatch. The Moto Watch appears to have a square display with a curved glass protection. The Moto Watch One and Moto G Smartwatch, on the other hand, could feature circular displays.

The Moto Watch One is also seen with thin bezels, while the Moto G Smartwatch appears to have a sporty look along with a thick frame.

Although there are no official details about the smartwatches, the Twitter user claims that the Moto G smartwatch will debut in June and the Moto Watch as well as the Moto Watch One will launch in July this year. All three models are said to be in development by Motorola brand licensee eBuyNow. The user also mentioned that the details were sourced from a sales presentation. However, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the reported information.

In 2019, eBuyNow brought the upgraded Moto 360 aka Moto 360 (3rd generation) with a price tag of $349.99 (roughly Rs. 25,800). That smartwatch model came with a 1.2-inch (360x360 pixels) OLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC.

The Moto 360 smartwatch series has so far been based on Google's Wear OS. It is, therefore, possible that the new Motorola smartwatches come with the same operating system.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch, Motorola, Moto 360, Moto
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook BARS App Launched to Give TikTok-Like Experience to Budding Rappers

Related Stories

Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  2. Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra-HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  3. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  4. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  5. Samsung Galaxy F62 Review: End of the Line for the Galaxy M51?
  6. Spotify Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Filter Liked Songs by Mood, Genre
  7. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
  8. Finding Bitcoin Inventor’s Identity Could Hurt Its Price, Coinbase Warns
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. BSNL Introduces Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 555 Broadband Plans: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in 2021
  2. Facebook BARS App Launched to Give TikTok-Like Experience to Budding Rappers
  3. Facebook to Pay $650 Million in US Privacy Lawsuit Settlement
  4. Britain to Offer Fast-Track Visas to Bolster Fintech Companies After Brexit
  5. New Rules for Social Media, Online Streaming Platforms Could Threaten Free Expression in India, Say Critics
  6. Apple Investigation by Dutch Competition Regulators Nears Draft Decision
  7. Google’s Sleep API to Improve Sleep Tracking, Save Your Phone Battery
  8. Jio Phone 2021 Offer: Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Data, and Jio Phone at as Low as Rs. 1,499
  9. Coinbase: Finding Bitcoin Inventor Satoshi Nakamoto Could Harm the Cryptocurrency
  10. PlayStation 5 Could Get an Update to Unlock M.2 Expansion Slot This Summer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com