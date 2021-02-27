Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, and Moto G Smartwatch have surfaced online as the next-generation Motorola smartwatches. The new Moto Watch models could launch later this year. Meanwhile, a couple of images showing the design of the smartwatches have surfaced on Twitter. One of the new models, the Moto Watch, appears to come in a square-shaped design. In contrast, the Moto Watch One and the Moto G Smartwatch are likely to come with a circular build — similar to that of the Moto 360 smartwatch.

Twitter user Felipe Berhau, who regularly posts about Motorola products, has leaked images showing the design of the Moto Watch, the Moto Watch One, and the Moto G Smartwatch. The Moto Watch appears to have a square display with a curved glass protection. The Moto Watch One and Moto G Smartwatch, on the other hand, could feature circular displays.

The Moto Watch One is also seen with thin bezels, while the Moto G Smartwatch appears to have a sporty look along with a thick frame.

Although there are no official details about the smartwatches, the Twitter user claims that the Moto G smartwatch will debut in June and the Moto Watch as well as the Moto Watch One will launch in July this year. All three models are said to be in development by Motorola brand licensee eBuyNow. The user also mentioned that the details were sourced from a sales presentation. However, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the reported information.

In 2019, eBuyNow brought the upgraded Moto 360 aka Moto 360 (3rd generation) with a price tag of $349.99 (roughly Rs. 25,800). That smartwatch model came with a 1.2-inch (360x360 pixels) OLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC.

The Moto 360 smartwatch series has so far been based on Google's Wear OS. It is, therefore, possible that the new Motorola smartwatches come with the same operating system.

