The original Moto 360 which made waves when it was introduced in 2014 (as did the second-gen model in 2015) is being resurrected and this time it will be made by a company named eBuyNow, media reported. A significant difference between the previous iteration of the smartwatch and the new one is that it features a fully circular display, without the flat tire look design choice the original Moto 360 adopted.

The Moto 360 was one of the most attractive looking smartwatches available in the market back then when it was launched way back in 2014. It was the first Android Wear watch with a round case. The new Moto 360 made by eBuyNow will go up for pre-orders next month via Moto360.com, and will be put on sale in December. It will be available in Phantom Black, Rose Gold, and Steel Grey colour variants.

The Moto 360 third-generation, as eBuyNow is referring to the product, will cost $349.99 (roughly Rs. 25,000) when it ships in December. It runs Wear OS by Google, and like Fossil's fifth-generation Wear OS watches, the new Moto 360 has a fully circular 1.2-inch (360x360 pixels) OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The device would also feature a heart rate monitor, GPS, and NFC for mobile payments, with Google Pay support being touted. The new Moto 360 features a 355mAh battery, with the company touting an all-day battery life and a battery-saving mode that will keep the time displayed for three days even when the battery is critical. The battery is said to be chargeable from zero percent to full in one hour. The smartwatch weighs 52 grams, and features a customisable action button.