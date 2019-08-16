Misfit has added a new smartwatch to its portfolio – the Misfit Vapor X. The new Misfit smartwatch, which is claimed to be the lightest smartwatch offered by the Fossil-owned company, is made out of aluminium alloy with a matte finish and comes with a redesigned strap called Sport Strap+. The Misfit Vapor X packs a round AMOLED display and runs Wear OS, while the Snapdragon 3100 runs the whole system. The latest Misfit offering also comes with multiple battery modes for different usage scenarios in order to extend the battery longevity.

Misfit Vapor X price, availability

The Misfit Vapor X has been launched at an introductory price of $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000), but will soon revert to its original asking price of $279.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The smartwatch is currently up for purchase on the official Misfit website, but there is no word on its regional availability in markets such as India.

The Misfit smartwatch can be picked up in Black, Rose Tone, Stainless, Champagne, and Gunmetal colour options, with a matching strap to go with it. Additionally, the new Sport Strap+ for the Misfit Vapor X can be purchased separately in multiple shades from the Misfit website for $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400).

Misfit Vapor X specifications

The Misfit Vapor X packs a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 328ppi. The new Misfit wearable device runs Wear OS and is powered by the Snapdragon 3100 SoC, paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The smartwatch offers NFC support and allows users to make payments via Google Pay with their smartwatch.

It packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of 24 hours on a single charge. Users can further extend the usage time by enabling the custom battery modes to suit various activity scenarios. The Misfit Vapor X is claimed to be water-resistant up to 30ATM and also comes with a heart rate sensor.

Other onboard sensors include an accelerometer, altimeter, and a gyroscope. The watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The Misfit Vapor X is also claimed to offer rapid charging support and phone-free music playback as well.