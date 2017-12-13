Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Misfit Vapor With Android Wear 2.0 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
13 December 2017
Misfit Vapor With Android Wear 2.0 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Misfit Vapor price in India is Rs. 14,495, available exclusively via Flip
  • Available in Jet Black and Rose gold colour variants
  • It runs Android Wear 2.0, and supports iPhone handsets as well

Fossil-owned consumer electronics company Misfit launched its first touchscreen smartwatch in the Indian market on Wednesday. Known for its fitness trackers, Misfit first announced its venture into the smartwatch market back at CES in January this year.

Priced at Rs. 14,495, the Misfit Vapor has a 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing and is available in Jet Black and Rose Gold colour variants. It is available to buy exclusively from Flipkart.

Powered by Android Wear 2.0, the Misfit Vapor has a classic round face with a design that is common to a lot of its competitors in the market. The metallic edges, although, give it a premium feel. The wearable sports a 1.39-inch full round AMOLED display that has a pixel density of 326 ppi.

The Misfit Vapor runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor and has 4GB of storage. It also has features like an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone giving it the combined power of a premium smartwatch along with an advanced fitness tracker. The Misfit Vapor is also water resistant up to 50 meters.

A touch bezel on the Misfit Vapor gives it additional functionality by letting users browse the watch's menu of watchfaces and applications, and respond to notifications, without obscuring content on the display. The Misfit Vapor can pair with your smartphone or connect to Wi -Fi for standalone capabilities, and supports Bluetooth. The smartwatch will work with Android phones running Android 4.3 and above and iPhone handsets running iOS 9 and above.

The Misfit Vapor was launched initially at CES in January this year. It is available in the US at a price of $199 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

