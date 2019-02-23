Technology News

Microsoft Workers Protest Use of HoloLens Headsets for War

, 23 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Workers Protest Use of HoloLens Headsets for War

Highlights

  • Microsoft's head-mounted HoloLens displays use augmented reality
  • A letter was signed by more than 50 Microsoft employees
  • Employees refused "to create technology for warfare and oppression."

A group of Microsoft workers is demanding the company cancel a contract supplying the US Army with HoloLens headsets that they say would turn real-world battlefields into a video game.

Microsoft's head-mounted HoloLens displays use augmented reality, which means viewers can see virtual imagery superimposed over the scenery in front of them.

A letter signed by more than 50 Microsoft employees Friday and circulated on an internal messaging board said the technology could help soldiers spot - and kill - adversaries on the battlefield.

They say they "refuse to create technology for warfare and oppression."

"We did not sign up to develop weapons, and we demand a say in how our work is used," the letter says. It asks Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith to cancel a $480 million contract the Army announced in November.

Microsoft said in a statement Friday that it is committed to working with the military, including the Army under the HoloLens contract.

Microsoft pointed to an October blog post by Smith saying those who defend the US should have "access to the nation's best technology." The company added it will continue to address "important ethical and public policy issues relating to (artificial intelligence) and the military."

Military bidding documents say the new technology - which the Army calls its Integrated Visual Augmentation System - will be used for both training and warfighting. The Army's stated aim is to bring more situational awareness to troops so that they become more lethal and mobile.

The protesting workers say it means HoloLens, better known for its business and entertainment applications, will be used to help kill.

The protesting workers write that "it will be deployed on the battlefield, and works by turning warfare into a simulated 'video game,' further distancing soldiers from the grim stakes of war and the reality of bloodshed." The Army didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The letter also asks Microsoft to stop building any weapons technologies and appoint an independent ethics review board to determine acceptable uses of Microsoft technology.

The internal unrest over the Army contract follows a year of activism by tech workers who have become increasingly emboldened to voice their concerns about how their products are applied. A similar employee protest at Google last year contributed to the company dropping out of the military's Project Maven, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse aerial images from combat zones. Microsoft workers also last year raised public concerns and circulated an open letter protesting the company's work with US immigration authorities.

Microsoft under Nadella has sought to distinguish itself as an ethically minded corporation that takes care to use its technological advances in ways that benefit society. The employee protest letter Friday acknowledged some of those efforts but said more needs to be done to inform engineers of the intent of the software they're building.

It also comes as Nadella is expected to unveil a new generation of HoloLens headsets Sunday at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, HoloLens, Augmented Reality, AR, Wearables, US Military, War
Intel Says Its 5G Modem Chips Will Not Appear in Phones Until 2020
Pricee
Microsoft Workers Protest Use of HoloLens Headsets for War
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price Hinted at by CEO Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's the Difference?
  6. Honor Band 4 Running Edition to Go on Sale on February 25 via Amazon
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  9. Sony Xperia 1, 10, 10 Plus, L3 Price, Specifications, Release Date Leaked
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.