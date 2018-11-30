NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft HoloLens AR Headset Wanted by US Army for the Battlefield

, 30 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft HoloLens AR Headset Wanted by US Army for the Battlefield

Virtual- and augmented-reality headsets haven't had much traction in the consumer market, but they're finding a place on the battlefield. The US Army said Thursday that it has awarded Microsoft a $480 million contract to supply its HoloLens headsets to soldiers.

The Microsoft HoloLens head-mounted displays use augmented reality, which means viewers can see virtual imagery superimposed over the real-world scenery in front of them. Microsoft says the technology will provide troops with better information to make decisions.

The Redmond, Washington, company says the new work extends its longstanding relationship with the Department of Defense. Military bidding documents say the technology will be used for both training and fighting, bringing more situational awareness to troops to help them become more lethal and mobile. The programme is said to "increase lethality by enhancing the ability to detect, decide, and engage before the enemy."

Bloomberg, which earlier reported the deal, said the contract went through a bidding process with key tech companies including Magic Leap participating in the auction. The report added that the contract could eventually lead to the US Army purchasing over 100,000 headsets.

Earlier this year, Microsoft's HoloLens headset was said to be helping NASA build new spacecraft faster. Engineers at American aerospace company Lockheed Martin are using Microsoft's mixed reality smartglass HoloLens to build NASA's Orion spacecraft designed to transport humans to destinations such as the Moon and eventually Mars, and return them safely back to Earth. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor building NASA's Orion spaceship.

Written with agency inputs

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, HoloLens
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp for Android Now Previews Text You Share From Third-Party Apps
Facebook Makes Ad Breaks Available for Video Creators in India
Pricee
Microsoft HoloLens AR Headset Wanted by US Army for the Battlefield
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 7.1 With Dual Rear Cameras, HDR Display Launched in India
  2. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  3. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?
  4. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  5. Daredevil Cancelled by Netflix After Successful Third Season
  6. Philips LED TV Range With 7 New Models Debuts in India
  7. WhatsApp for Android Starts Previewing Text Shared From Other Apps
  8. Google Assistant Now Encourages, Reinforces Polite Behaviour
  9. BSNL Employees to Go on Indefinite Strike From December 3
  10. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.