Technology News
loading

Microsoft HoloLens 2 Starts Shipping to Select Countries

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is shipping in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 15:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft HoloLens 2 Starts Shipping to Select Countries

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset, which was introduced at Mobile World Congress back in February, is now available to purchase.

The HoloLens 2 is shipping in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The next-generation AR headset is built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip and is targeted at enterprise, not mainstream customers, CNET reported on Thursday.

As per the report, the headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to enable direct manipulation of holograms in a more realistic fashion.

Microsoft is offering three pricing options for HoloLens 2: A $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakhs) HoloLens 2 developer edition (available with financing for $99 per user per month); a HoloLens 2 device-only SKU for $3,500; and a HoloLens 2 subscription version (with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist preloaded) starting at $125 per user per month.

Additionally, the tech giant is also working on a custom US military version of the HoloLens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, HoloLens 2
Little Things Season 3 Review: The Indian Millennial Series Shines Outside Its Groove
Uber Faces Costly Choices After Expert Finds It Uses Waymo Self-Driving Tech
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft HoloLens 2 Starts Shipping to Select Countries
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Price and Specifications Tipped
  8. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  9. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  10. Microsoft Launches New Office App Combining Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Faces Costly Choices After Expert Finds It Uses Waymo Self-Driving Tech
  2. Microsoft HoloLens 2 Starts Shipping to Select Countries
  3. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  4. Twitter India Responds to Caste Bias Allegations, Says It Is Impartial
  5. People Puzzled by Peculiar Texts in the US, and No One Can Say Why
  6. Robots 'Not Evil' Says Boston Dynamics as Humanoids Go Viral
  7. US Presidential Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Challenges Bill Gates on 'Wealth Tax'
  8. ZTE Blade A7 Prime, ZTE Blade 10 Prime With 16-Megapixel Camera, 3,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 in DxOMark’s Camera Tests, Behind Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi's Latest
  10. YouTube Homepage Redesign Brings Video Queue and Option to Mute Channels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.