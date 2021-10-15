Technology News
loading

Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal

US defence industry publication Janes earlier this week reported that the Army planned to halt the programme.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 October 2021 12:11 IST
Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal

Photo Credit: Reuters

A US Army officer seen during a training session with the smart glasses

Highlights
  • US Army said it will still go ahead with the Microsoft deal
  • Microsoft’s IVAS glasses expected to be equipped by the army in 2022
  • The Pentagon initiated an audit of IVAS in October

The United States Army on Thursday said it was pushing back the date when it plans to field augmented reality glasses from Microsoft, but that it remains "fully committed" to the contract with the tech firm.

The Army said it expects the first units to be equipped with the glasses, called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), by September 2022. Army officials had previously said that they intended to "rapidly field the capability" in the Army's fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Defence industry publication Janes earlier this week reported that the Army planned to halt the programme. But on Thursday, the Army said it had conducted some testing of the system last month and that it "plans to execute testing regularly throughout" its fiscal 2022.

The Pentagon's inspector general initiated an audit of the IVAS system on October 4 "to determine whether Army officials are producing and fielding Integrated Visual Augmentation System units that meet capability requirements and user needs," it said.

The system integrates multiple technologies like night and thermal vision as well as augmented reality from sensors to provide a heads-up display that allows the soldier to fight, rehearse, and train.

The Army said that this improves situational awareness, target engagement, and the informed decision-making necessary in a fight.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US Army, Microsoft Glasses, Microsoft AR Glasses, Microsoft, IVAS
Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications
HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features

Related Stories

Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  2. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. FIFA Wants $1 Billion From EA Every Four Years for Its Name: Report
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups: How to Use
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  10. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
#Latest Stories
  1. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General
  3. HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features
  4. Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High
  5. Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal
  6. Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications
  7. TSMC Announces Chip Plant in Japan, Flags 'Tight' Capacity Throughout 2022
  8. Virgin Galactic to Delay Commercial Space Travel Service, Won’t Conduct Further Test Flights This Year
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Too Unstable to Be Used for Oil Contracts
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 to Go on Sale in India Today; Fast Charging Requirements Detailed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com