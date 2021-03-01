Technology News
Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci Smartwatch Now Available in India via Amazon

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci was launched at CES 2021.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2021 19:03 IST
Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci Smartwatch Now Available in India via Amazon

Photo Credit: Michael Kors

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci are available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatch offer cardio tracking
  • The smartwatch features multi-day battery mode
  • Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatch has 5ATM rating

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatch can now be purchased in India, the company known for its luxury watches has announced. The smartwatch was launched at CES 2021 in January this year. The wearable is powered by Google Wear OS and offers health- as well as wellness-related tracking, an inbuilt speaker for Bluetooth-enabled calling, among other features. As per the company, the Darci smartwatches feature a top ring alongside a 7-link bracelet and are designed with women customers in mind.

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci price in India, availability

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatch is priced at Rs. 25,995, and is now available via Amazonn. Customers have an option to choose from three colours – Gold, Rose Gold, and Silver and Rose Gold.

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci specifications, features

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatch features a petite design, a top ring and a 7-link bracelet. Launched at CES 2021, the touchscreen smartwatch is powered with Google Wear OS, and works with iPhone and Android handsets. It features a 1.19-inch display with 390x390 pixels resolution, and its connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC and Wi-Fi. There is a multi-day battery mode that allows users to choose between four battery settings as per their lifestyle. It comes with a magnetic USB rapid charger that is claimed to juice up the smartwatch to up to 80 percent 50 minutes.

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatch features Bluetooth-enabled calling and comes with a speaker that also allows users to converse with Google Assistant, as well as play music directly from it. It is equipped with an optimised activity tracker, as per the company. There is a new Wellness App that monitors real-time metrics and optimises battery life by shifting power consumption off the main processor. The smartwatch can track heart rate, pace, distance, steps, and sleep.

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatch features inbuilt GPS for distance tracking, and 5ATM water resistance. Users can also purchase Michael Kors interchangeable 20mm bands.

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci, Michael Kors
Sourabh Kulesh
Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci Smartwatch Now Available in India via Amazon
