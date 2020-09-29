Mi Watch Revolve has been launched in India. Xiaomi had launched the Mi Watch Color in China in December last year, and now the company has brought it to the Indian market as the Mi Watch Revolve. It comes with a circular dial with a host of features such as heart rate variability tracking, sleep tracking, stress level monitoring, and more. The Mi Watch Revolve has two physical buttons on the right side and the body is made from stainless steel.

Mi Watch Revolve price in India

The Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs. 10,999 and comes in a single 46mm option. The smartwatch is offered in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour options. It will go on sale starting October 6 in the country. The company is also offering an early bird offer on the Mi Watch Revolve. For customers who purchase the smartwatch between today and Diwali, it will be priced at Rs. 9,999. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and retail stores.

Mi Watch Revolve specifications, features

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 46mm dial and a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution. It has 450 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE to connect with the new Xiaomi Wear app for Android and iOS (Xiaomi Wear Lite for iOS). It boasts of 5ATM water resistance and a 420mAh battery that can last up to two weeks on a single charge and for 20 hours with GPS turned on. Xiaomi says it takes less than 2.5 hours to charge the Mi Watch Revolve. It also features Wi-Fi, GPS, and Glonass for connectivity.

Sensors onboard the Mi Watch Revolve include PPG heart rate sensor, three-axis acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, baraceptor, and ambient light sensor. There is also an always on display.

It uses the Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to provide physiological data for sports and wellness. Xiaomi says it helps to provide “rich, user-friendly and actionable feedback”. It also comes with stress management, heart rate variability monitoring, HR monitoring, VO2 Max, and body energy monitoring. You get 10 sports modes as well including running, cycling, trekking, treadmill, working out and more. There are more than 110 watch faces that come with the Mi Watch Revolve and a variety of strap options. Being a smartwatch, it can perform standard functions such as showing notifications, weather, controlling music, alarms, and more.

In terms of dimensions, the Mi Watch Revolve measures 46.2x53.3x11.4mm and weighs 40 grams without the straps.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.