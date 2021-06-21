Mi Watch Revolve price in India has been dropped by Rs. 3,000 just ahead of the Mi Watch Revolve Active launch in the country. The price drop is, however, not of a permanent nature, Xiaomi said. The Mi Watch Revolve debuted in the Indian market in September last year, with a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The smartwatch is claimed to offer 14 days of battery life and features including heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring. The Mi Watch Revolve also supports over 110 watch faces and includes GPS support. However, unlike the Mi Watch Revolve, the Mi Watch Revolve Active carries blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

Mi Watch Revolve price in India

Mi.com is listing the Mi Watch Revolve with a price tag of Rs. 7,999, down from its original launch price of Rs. 10,999. Amazon has also listed the smartwatch with the new price tag. Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is not of a permanent nature and is applicable for a limited period. It is valid on both Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour variants of the Mi Watch Revolve.

Interestingly, the new price drop comes just ahead of the Mi Watch Revolve Active launch that is taking place in India on Tuesday, June 22. The new smartwatch is teased to have a few upgrades over the Mi Watch Revolve, including SpO2 monitoring and over 117 sports modes.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the pricing of the Mi Watch Revolve Active. However, considering the price drop of its existing model, the new version is likely to debut around the launch price of the Mi Watch Revolve.

Mi Watch Revolve specifications

The Mi Watch Revolve features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution and a 46mm dial. The smartwatch comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE for connectivity with both Android and iOS devices. The Mi Watch Revolve also comes with a 5ATM water resistant build.

Sensors on the Mi Watch Revolve comprise an ambient light, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, photoplethysmogram (PPG) heart rate sensor, and a three-axis accelerometer. The smartwatch also includes GPS support for precise location tracking.

The Mi Watch Revolve offers features including stress management, heart rate variability monitoring, HR monitoring, VO2 Max, and body energy monitoring. It includes 10 professional sports modes and a feature called Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to provide an enhanced mental and physical wellness tracking.

Xiaomi has provided a 420mAh battery on the Mi Watch Revolve that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of backup on a single charge. The watch measures 46.2x53.3x11.4mm and weighs 40 grams (without the wrist strap).

