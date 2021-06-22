Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch has launched in India alongside the Mi 11 Lite. The smartwatch is an iteration of the Mi Watch Revolve that launched last year. The new smartwatch comes with the addition of blood oxygen saturation or Sp02 monitoring. The Active model is lighter than the Mi Watch Revolve and weighs only 32 grams. Other features include 117 sports modes, over 100 watch faces with customisation options, approximately 14 days of battery life, and built-in Alexa integration.

Mi Watch Revolve Active price in India, sale

The new Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 9,999. The wearable will go on sale via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores from June 25. As part of an early bird offer, the smartwatch will retail for Rs. 8,999. Furthermore, there is an HDFC Bank offer that will give an additional Rs. 750 off on debit, credit, and EMI transactions. The smartwatch comes in Beige, Black, and Navy Blue watch case options. It comes in six strap colour options including Black, Blue, Green, White, and Purple.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications, features

Design-wise, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is more or less similar to the Mi Watch Revolve. It has silicone straps and a buckle closure for better grip on the wrist. The main highlight is the addition of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. SpO2 measurements can provide early indications of conditions like sleep apnea, COVID-19, and lung diseases. The watch can also monitor sleep, heart rate, and stress levels. It features a VO2 Max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workout sessions. The watch monitors your vital signs and breathing, and continuously records up to 30 days of the resting heart rate.

There's built-in GPS and over 117 sports modes including 17 professional sports modes. Professional workout modes include yoga, triathlons, swimming, and HIIT. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is 5ATM water-resistant. It is powered by a built-in 12nm process Airoha GPS chip that supports synchronous positioning by four major positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS.

Mi Watch Revolve Active has 110 watch faces with the option to customise them. There is a 1.39-inch Always-on AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness. The wearable weighs only 32 grams and has a magnetic charging pod at the back.

Xiaomi claims the Mi Watch Revolve Active will last for 14 days with typical usage thanks to the 420mAh battery on board. It can last for 22 days in Long Battery mode and 50 hours in Outdoor Sports mode. The watch is said to take less than two hours to fully charge. Other features include a body energy monitor, call and text notifications, music control, in-built Alexa support, stopwatch, alarm, timer, Find My Phone, flashlight, and more.

