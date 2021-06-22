Technology News
loading

Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Mi Watch Revolve Active weighs only 32 grams.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 June 2021 13:02 IST
Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Mi Watch Revolve Active is powered by a built-in 12nm process high-end Airoha GPS chip

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Revolve Active has 117 sports modes
  • The wearable comes in six strap colour options
  • Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with over 100 watch faces

Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch has launched in India alongside the Mi 11 Lite. The smartwatch is an iteration of the Mi Watch Revolve that launched last year. The new smartwatch comes with the addition of blood oxygen saturation or Sp02 monitoring. The Active model is lighter than the Mi Watch Revolve and weighs only 32 grams. Other features include 117 sports modes, over 100 watch faces with customisation options, approximately 14 days of battery life, and built-in Alexa integration.

Mi Watch Revolve Active price in India, sale

The new Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 9,999. The wearable will go on sale via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores from June 25. As part of an early bird offer, the smartwatch will retail for Rs. 8,999. Furthermore, there is an HDFC Bank offer that will give an additional Rs. 750 off on debit, credit, and EMI transactions. The smartwatch comes in Beige, Black, and Navy Blue watch case options. It comes in six strap colour options including Black, Blue, Green, White, and Purple.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications, features

Design-wise, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is more or less similar to the Mi Watch Revolve. It has silicone straps and a buckle closure for better grip on the wrist. The main highlight is the addition of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. SpO2 measurements can provide early indications of conditions like sleep apnea, COVID-19, and lung diseases. The watch can also monitor sleep, heart rate, and stress levels. It features a VO2 Max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workout sessions. The watch monitors your vital signs and breathing, and continuously records up to 30 days of the resting heart rate.

There's built-in GPS and over 117 sports modes including 17 professional sports modes. Professional workout modes include yoga, triathlons, swimming, and HIIT. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is 5ATM water-resistant. It is powered by a built-in 12nm process Airoha GPS chip that supports synchronous positioning by four major positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS.

Mi Watch Revolve Active has 110 watch faces with the option to customise them. There is a 1.39-inch Always-on AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness. The wearable weighs only 32 grams and has a magnetic charging pod at the back.

Xiaomi claims the Mi Watch Revolve Active will last for 14 days with typical usage thanks to the 420mAh battery on board. It can last for 22 days in Long Battery mode and 50 hours in Outdoor Sports mode. The watch is said to take less than two hours to fully charge. Other features include a body energy monitor, call and text notifications, music control, in-built Alexa support, stopwatch, alarm, timer, Find My Phone, flashlight, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India, Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Clubhouse Private Text Messaging Feature Revealed by User Screenshots
Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  3. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  4. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
  5. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  6. Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India Today: How to Watch
  7. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G Review: A Decent Starter 5G Smartphone
  9. Dogecoin Can Have Real-World Uses: Ethereum Cofounder Charles Hoskinson
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Stranger Things Season 4 to Set Up ‘Definite’ Ending, David Harbour Says
  2. Volocopter Performs First Air Tax Flight, Aims to Be Operation for Paris 2024 Olympics
  3. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Clubhouse Private Text Messaging Feature Revealed by User Screenshots
  6. SolarWinds Clients Said to Face Probe From US SEC Over Cyber Breach Disclosures
  7. Bitcoin Steadies in Asia Trading After Monday's Plunge Following China Crackdown
  8. The Boys Season 3 Episode 1 to Feature ‘Craziest Thing We’ve Ever Done’, Eric Kripke Claims
  9. Flash Sales Proposed to Be Banned on E-Commerce Websites as Government Plans to Tighten Rules
  10. Samsung to Hold MWC 2021 Event on June 28, New Devices Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com