Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India on June 22; Amazon Listing Reveals Features Ahead of Debut

Mi Watch Revolve Active may just be a tweaked version of earlier launched Mi Watch Revolve.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 June 2021 13:48 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi Watch Revolve Active will have SpO2 monitor as an upgrade over Mi Watch Revolve

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Revolve Active will debut in India next week
  • The smartwatch will have a list of sports modes
  • Mi Watch Revolve Active has been listed on Amazon

Mi Watch Revolve Active is set to launch in India on June 22, Xiaomi on Monday revealed through a dedicated listing on its Mi.com site. The new smartwatch will be an iteration of the Mi Watch Revolve that was launched last year with a circular display. Xiaomi has teased that the Mi Watch Revolve Active — unlike the Mi Watch Revolve — will come with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. In addition to Xiaomi, Amazon also listed the Mi Watch Revolve Active on its e-commerce portal in the country.

Mi Watch Revolve Active launch date in India

Xiaomi tweeted through its Mi India account on Twitter to announce the launch of the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The launch will take place alongside the announcement of the Mi 11 Lite at 12pm (noon) on June 22. Amazon has also created the listing for the Mi Watch Revolve Active that is currently accessible through the Amazon.in mobile app and shows the key features of the upcoming smartwatch — alongside revealing its launch schedule.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications, features

Meanwhile, the listing on the Mi.com site shows off some of the key features of the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The smartwatch will come with SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring and have an Amazon Alexa integration. It will additionally be capable of providing call and app notifications. The fitness-focussed smartwatch will have built-in GPS and include pre-installed features such as body energy monitor and heart rate monitor.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a list of sports modes and include multiple watch faces. It will also offer stress management and sleep monitoring. Further, the smartwatch will have interchangeable wrist straps in a variety of colour options. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will also have built-in GPS support.

On the hardware front, the Mi Watch Revolve Active isn't likely to have many significant changes over the Mi Watch Revolve. This means that you would get a circular AMOLED display and a water-resistant build. The Mi Watch Revolve offered up to two weeks of battery life that could also be available on the Mi Watch Revolve Active.

The Mi Watch Revolve was launched in the country at Rs. 10,999 for a lone 46mm size variant. However, Xiaomi is yet to reveal the pricing of the Mi Watch Revolve Active.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
