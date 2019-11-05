Xiaomi's first smartwatch is here. Dubbed as Mi Watch, the smartwatch was unveiled on Tuesday alongside the new Mi CC9 Pro and Mi TV 5 series at an event in Beijing. Featuring a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, the Mi Watch looks very similar to the Apple Watch. According to Xiaomi, Mi Watch will come with a 44mm dial and sports aluminium alloy frame with a matte finish. The smartwatch also features a ceramic back cover, curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front, and rubber strap. The company will also offer a premium variant of the Mi Watch that comes with stainless steel strap, sapphire glass protection, and a stainless-steel frame.

Mi Watch price, colours

According to Xiaomi, Mi Watch has been priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000), whereas the premium variant of the watch will retail at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The Xiaomi Mi Watch will go on sale starting November 11. There is no word on the Mi Watch launch outside China right now. Mi Watch will be offered in Silver and Black colour options.

Mi Watch features, specifications

Mi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display (368x448 pixels) with 326ppi. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC and support dual-SIM cellular connectivity via eSIM. The smartwatch also includes Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, NFC support, and 570mAh battery. The company claims it will last up to 36 hours on a single charge.

On the software front, Xiaomi has used a version of its MIUI operating system that has been tweaked for the smartwatches. Dubbed as MIUI for Watch, it includes components from Google's Wear OS. MIUI for Watch includes support for downloadable apps, app store, a watch face market, dark mode, and support for custom watch faces. Xiaomi has also included its own voice assistant in the Mi Watch to control smart home devices and other functions.

In terms of the fitness and health tracking features, the Mi Watch comes with sleep tracking, stress tracking, body energy tracking, and 10 professional sports modes for detailed breakdown of your sporting activities.

Additionally, Xiaomi Mi Watch comes with a six-axis sensor, heart rate sensor, GPS support, compass, and barometer. It is also water as well as swim-proof and comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.