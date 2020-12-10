Technology News
Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched

Mi Watch Lite has up to 9 days of battery life, Xiaomi says.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 December 2020 10:56 IST
Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched

Mi Watch Lite offers heart rate and sleep monitoring

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Lite comes with 11 workout modes
  • The smartwatch looks like a rebranded Redmi Watch
  • Mi Watch Lite comes with guided breathing exercise

Mi Watch Lite is finally official, after several leaks suggesting its impending arrival. The Mi Watch Lite seems to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Watch unveiled in China in November. The wearable is listed on Xiaomi's global site but its pricing and availability has not been announced. Xiaomi is expected to reveal these details soon f l the markets it will launch in. The Redmi Watch is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,300) in China, and the Mi Watch Lite should be priced around the same range globally.

The Mi Watch Lite is now listed on the Mi.com global site. The wearable's features and specifications are detailed on the website. The Mi Watch Lite is seen to come in Pink, Ivory, Olive, Navy Blue, and Black strap options.

Mi Watch Lite specifications, features

Xiaomi's new Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square LCD display with 323ppi pixel density and adaptive brightness (minimum 350 nits). There is a 230mAh battery inside that takes about two hours to charge completely. It is touted to offer up to nine days of battery life in typical usage scenario and up to 10 hours in continuous GPS sports mode. The Mi Watch Lite offers 11 sports modes that includes outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, walking, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, cricket, trekking, trial run, walking, indoor running, and free activities.

Mi Watch Lite comes with 5ATM water resistance that allows it to work in up to 50 metres of water. It supports heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. There's chat and call notifications, weather support, flashlight, and music controls. There's also idle alert for those who have a sedentary work life. The Mi Watch Lite offers over 120 watch face options with more expected to arrive regularly inside the watch face store.

Onboard sensors include GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, L-sensor, Barometer, and compass. The dimensions are at 41x35x10.9mm and the Mi Watch Lite weighs 35 grams with the strap on. Android users will need to install the Xiaomi Wear app to connect the watch to their devices, while iOS users will need to install the Xiaomi Wear Lite app.

Mi Watch Lite

Mi Watch Lite

Strap Color Pink, Ivory, Olive, Navy Blue, and Black
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
