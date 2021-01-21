Technology News
loading

Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification

Mi Watch Lite comes with 11 workout modes.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 21 January 2021 18:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification

Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square LCD display

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Lite could make its debut in India soon
  • The smartwatch by Xiaomi made its international debut last month
  • Mi Watch Lite is is touted to offer up to nine days of battery life

Mi Watch Lite has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification as per a tipster, hinting that it will be launched in India soon. The smartwatch made its international debut last month and now appears to be on its way to India. Mi Watch Lite looks like a rebranded model of the Redmi Watch and is also listed on BIS as ‘Redmi', suggesting that it could launch as a rebranded Redmi smartwatch in India. Xiaomi's latest smartwatch comes with 11 workout modes and is touted to offer up to nine days of battery life.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification shows Mi Watch Lite carrying model number REDMIWT02, as tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. While the certification doesn't reveal any other details, it suggests that Xiaomi could be launching the smartwatch in India soon. It was unveiled internationally last month and will likely be available with Pink, Ivory, Olive, Navy Blue, and Black strap options.

Mi Watch Lite price in India (expected)

As mentioned, the Mi Watch Lite is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Watch, which was launched in China in November at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400). We can expect the India price of the Mi Watch Lite to be similar.

Mi Watch Lite specifications, features

Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square LCD display. It offers 11 sports modes, including cricket, open water swimming, indoor cycling, walking, and more. The smartwatch has 5ATM resistance, as per the company, that allows it to work in up to 50 metres of water. It has heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and offers guided breathing exercises as well.

The smartwatch by Xiaomi has a 230mAh battery that takes around two hours to completely charge. It has a battery life of up to nine days in a typical usage scenario and up to 10 hours in continuous GPS sports mode. Mi Watch Lite has over 120 watch face options. It has notifications for calls and messages, music controls, and weather support. It can be connected to smartwatches on Android as well as iOS by downloading the supported app.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Watch Lite, Xiaomi, Mi Watch Lite launch India, Mi Watch Lite Specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount

Related Stories

Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  5. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Key Specifications Tipped
  7. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  9. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
  2. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification
  3. Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched
  5. iPhone 13 Series Said to Have Improved Face ID Tech, Pro Models Rumoured With New Camera
  6. Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
  7. Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March
  8. Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
  9. Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses
  10. Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com