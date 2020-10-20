Technology News
loading

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,700) and is on sale in China.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 October 2020 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Color Sports Edition launched in China
  • Mi Watch Color Sports Edition comes with 5ATM water resistance
  • You get 120 watch faces to choose from with this Mi smartwatch

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition has been launched in China as the latest entrant in Xiaomi's Mi Watch Color series. It has a round dial and comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. There are two buttons on the right side, a lightweight body, and comes in multiple colour options. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition boasts of 117 sports modes that it can track and give health data for. It is also offered with multiple strap colours and more than 100 watch faces to choose from.

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition price

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,700) and is offered in Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory colour options. Pre-orders for the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition in China will start from October 21. As of now, there is no information on whether the smartwatch will come to India or other markets outside China.

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition specifications, features

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition features a 1.39-inch 454x454 pixels resolution AMOLED display that has Always-on feature. It comes with 120 watch faces to choose from and customise the look of the smartwatch. It comes with a 420mAh battery and Xiaomi says the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition will last for about 16 days with typical usage. The battery life can be extended with a battery saver mode that can take it to 22 days. In the outdoor sports mode, the smartwatch will last for 50 hours.

For connectivity, you get GPS, Glonass, NFC, and Bluetooth. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition can automatically recognise the activity and track accordingly. Being a sports smartwatch, it comes with tracking for 117 sports modes including running, treadmill, cycling, swimming, trekking, skipping, and any more. It features a blood oxygen sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PPG sensor, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and breathing training.

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition features 5ATM water resistance and works with Android 4.4 devices and up, or iOS 10.0 and up. You get to choose from six different coloured TPU bands with the smartwatch. Being a smartwatch, it can perform typical functions such as showing notifications, set alarms, reminders, control your music, and more. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition weighs just 32.5 grams.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Watch Color Sports Edition, Mi Watch Color Sports Edition price, Mi Watch Color Sports Edition specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 5 Units Have Gap Between Display and Frame, Some Early Users Complain

Related Stories

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 May Not Support Dual-SIM 5G Out of the Box: Report
  2. Amazon Sells More iPhones on Opening Day Than Previous Year’s Sale
  3. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 With ColorOS TV Launched
  5. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  6. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  7. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  8. Redmi Considering ‘Mini’ Smartphone Launch, Like iPhone 12 Mini
  9. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India
  2. Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched
  3. Google Pixel 5 Units Have Gap Between Display and Frame, Some Early Users Complain
  4. Microsoft Pauses Forced Installation of Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices, Calls it a Bug
  5. Samsung Galaxy M02 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Website; Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
  6. Microsoft Teams to Get AI-Based Noise Suppression Feature in November
  7. iPhone 12 May Not Support Dual-SIM 5G Out of the Box: Report
  8. Oppo Smart TV S1 With Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched, Oppo Smart TV R1 in 55, 65-Inch Sizes Debuts as Well
  9. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Dynaudio Tuning Launched
  10. US, Britain Call Out Russian Hacking Spree, Cyber-attacks Against Olympics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com