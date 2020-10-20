Mi Watch Color Sports Edition has been launched in China as the latest entrant in Xiaomi's Mi Watch Color series. It has a round dial and comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. There are two buttons on the right side, a lightweight body, and comes in multiple colour options. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition boasts of 117 sports modes that it can track and give health data for. It is also offered with multiple strap colours and more than 100 watch faces to choose from.

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition price

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,700) and is offered in Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory colour options. Pre-orders for the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition in China will start from October 21. As of now, there is no information on whether the smartwatch will come to India or other markets outside China.

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition specifications, features

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition features a 1.39-inch 454x454 pixels resolution AMOLED display that has Always-on feature. It comes with 120 watch faces to choose from and customise the look of the smartwatch. It comes with a 420mAh battery and Xiaomi says the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition will last for about 16 days with typical usage. The battery life can be extended with a battery saver mode that can take it to 22 days. In the outdoor sports mode, the smartwatch will last for 50 hours.

For connectivity, you get GPS, Glonass, NFC, and Bluetooth. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition can automatically recognise the activity and track accordingly. Being a sports smartwatch, it comes with tracking for 117 sports modes including running, treadmill, cycling, swimming, trekking, skipping, and any more. It features a blood oxygen sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PPG sensor, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and breathing training.

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition features 5ATM water resistance and works with Android 4.4 devices and up, or iOS 10.0 and up. You get to choose from six different coloured TPU bands with the smartwatch. Being a smartwatch, it can perform typical functions such as showing notifications, set alarms, reminders, control your music, and more. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition weighs just 32.5 grams.

