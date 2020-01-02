Xiaomi's latest smartwatch – the Mi Watch Colour – is all set to go on sale starting January 3 in China. Ahead of its market availability, Xiaomi has officially listed the Mi Watch Color on its online sale platforms, revealing its key specifications, colour options, and the pricing. The Mi Watch Color packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a round dial that will be available in a choice of two colours. It comes with 10 sport modes for exercise tracking, and also offers features such as stress and sleep monitoring, and 24x7 heart rate tracking among others. The Mi Watch Color offers NFC support as well for making payments, and is claimed to last 14 days on a single charge.

Mi Watch Color price

The Mi Watch Color will set buyers back by CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000), and its sale will start at CST 10am (12:30pm IST) via Mi.com and Xiaomi Youpin. There is no word regarding its availability in international markets, including India. The Mi Watch Color comes in Stylish Silver and Elegant black dial colour variants, while the straps will be available in silicone (six colours) and a single alligator skin leather option.

Mi Watch Color specifications

The Mi Watch Color packs a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, pixel density of 326ppi, 47mm diameter and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It comes equipped with a 420mAh battery that is said to last 14 days on a single charge. Additionally, it comes with 5ATM water resistance rating, and is claimed to remain functional when the temperature falls as low as -10-degree Celsius.

Connectivity features on the Mi Watch Color include Bluetooth 5.0, Glonass, and GPS. The Mi Watch Color packs an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, barometer, and ambient light sensor, and will run WearOS-based MIUI for Watch on the software side. The in-house Xiao AI assistant supports voice commands for a wide range of tasks, while a selection of over 110 watch faces ensures that users can keep customising the look of their smartwatch.

As for features, it supports 24x7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking to name a few. Mi Watch Color features 10 sport modes for tracking workouts like swimming, treadmill, running, and cycling among others. Multifunction NFC support allows Mi Watch Color users to make payment, while the usual set of features such as call and message notifications are onboard as well.