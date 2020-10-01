Mi Watch and Mi 65W Fast Charger with GaN Tech have been launched by the Chinese company for the European market. The devices were unveiled alongside the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and the Mi 10T Lite phones. The Mi Watch features an AMOLED display and boasts of 117 exercise modes. It also has GPS support and an advertised 16 days of battery life. On the other hand, the Mi 65W Fast Charger uses gallium nitride semiconductors that have higher heat resistance and thermal efficiency.

Mi Watch, Mi 65W Fast Charger: Price, availability

The Mi Watch is priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the single size variant and comes in six band colour options. Xiaomi has not shared an exact sale date for the smartwatch but states that it will be available soon. The Mi 65W Fast Charger is priced at EUR 29 (roughly Rs. 2,500) and will be available for purchase soon as well.

As of now, there is no information on if and when the smartwatch or the charger will come to the Indian market.

Mi Watch specifications, features

The Mi Watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 450 nits of peak brightness. It will offer up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge. Xiaomi says the smartwatch can be charged in 2 hours. It comes with 117 exercise modes and six difference sensors for tracking your physical activity. The smartwatch comes with sleep tracking, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and air pressure sensor. It also has GPS and Bluetooth for connectivity. You get a geomagnetic compass and elevation sensor.

The Mi Watch supports more than 100 watch faces and comes with several standard smartwatch features including receiving notifications, using it as a remote to the camera, controlling music, and more. It comes with 5ATM water resistance and weighs just 32 grams.

Mi 65W Fast Charger specifications, features

The Mi 65W Fast Charger uses gallium nitride semiconductors that are widely used in aerospace and military applications. The charger is small and lightweight with better power consumption. It is also more heat and acid resistant, being more thermal efficient at the same time. It can charge the Mi 10 Pro at up to 50W to give 100 percent battery in just 45 minutes. The Mi 65W Fast Charger has a USB Type-C interface and can power the Mi notebooks as well. It comes with a 5A large current cable. You also get over-voltage protection, input overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, overheating protection, and low electromagnetic interference.

