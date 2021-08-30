Technology News
Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India is set at Rs. 3,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 August 2021 10:32 IST
Mi Smart Band 6 features a full-screen colour AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Band 6 comes with SpO2 tracking, 30 sports modes
  • Mi Smart Band 6 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today
  • Existing Mi Band users can avail a Rs. 500 discount on Mi Band 6

Mi Smart Band 6 will go on sale today in India via Amazon and Mi.com. The wearable comes with features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, a full screen colour AMOLED display, and 30 sports modes. There are also women's health tracking features, continuous heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, and sleep monitoring as well. It comes with customisable watch faces and is 5ATM water resistant. The Mi Smart Band 6 fitness band claims to offer 14 days of battery life and supports Personal Activity Index (PAI) as well.

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India, sale

The new Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs. 3,499. It will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon). Existing Mi Band users are eligible to receive a Rs. 500 discount on Mi Smart Band 6 via Mi.com. The wearable comes in a Black wrist strap, though customers can also separately get more wrist strap colours — Blue, Light Green, Maroon, and Orange.

Mi Smart Band 6 specifications

Mi Smart Band 6 is able to track a total of 30 workout types. These include indoor training such as stretching, professional sports such as cricket and gymnastics, as well as activities including Zumba. It features a 1.56-inch (152x486 pixels) full screen AMOLED touch display that has 450 nits of peak brightness and 326ppi of pixel density. Mi Smart Band 6 comes with Bluetooth v5 (BLE) connectivity and supports both Android and iOS devices.

Xiaomi claims that Mi Smart Band 6 delivers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The band is certified to 5 ATM water resistance and carries a magnetic port for quick clip-on and clip-off charging. There is also SpO2 measurement support. It has also provided a list of themes and over 80 customisable watch faces. Mi Smart Band 6 uses its inbuilt array of sensors to track heart rate monitoring and sleep. You'll get an enhanced sleep tracking function that monitors naps, sleep cycles including rapid eye movement (REM), and sleep breathing quality.

In addition to health tracking, Mi Smart Band 6 includes stress monitoring, a deep breathing guidance function, as well as female health tracking. It can also be used to offer notification alerts for calls and messages and allows music control as well as camera remote shutter when connected with a compatible phone.

Further reading: Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Smart Band 6 price in India, Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications, Xiaomi
