Mi Smart Band 6 With a Bigger AMOLED Touch Display, 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India is set at Rs. 3,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 August 2021 12:47 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED touch display

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Band 6 will be available with five different wrist strap colours
  • The fitness band offers heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement
  • Mi Smart Band 6 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices

Mi Smart Band 6 was launched in India at Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2022 virtual event on Thursday. The new fitness band is the successor to the Mi Smart Band 5 that the Chinese company introduced last year. The Mi Smart Band 6 carries a bigger AMOLED touch display that is around 50 percent more screen than its predecessor. Xiaomi has also bundled the Mi Smart Band 6 with health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (peripheral capillary oxygen saturation) measurement, and sleep tracking.

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India, availability details

Mi Smart Band 6 price in India has been set at Rs. 3,499. The band will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from August 30. It by default comes with a Black colour wrist strap, though customers can also separately get three other wrist strap colours, namely Blue, Light Green, Maroon, and Orange. Existing Mi Band users are eligible to receive a Rs. 500 discount on the Mi Band 6.

Earlier this year, the Mi Smart Band 6 was introduced in China at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,600) for the regular variant and CNY 279 (roughly Rs. 3,200) for the NFC version. The fitness band was launched in Europe at EUR 44.99 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Xiaomi last year brought the Mi Smart Band 5 to India with a price tag of Rs. 2,499.

Mi Smart Band 6 specifications

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152x486 pixels) full screen AMOLED touch display that has 450 nits of peak brightness and 326ppi of pixel density. The screen is bigger in size when compared with the 1.1-inch AMOLED display of the Mi Smart Band 5. Xiaomi has also provided a list of themes and over 80 customisable band faces to deliver a personalised experience. The Mi Smart Band 6 also doubles as a fitness tracker using its built-in sensors to track a total of 30 workout types. These include indoor training such as stretching, professional sports like cricket and gymnastics, and activities including Zumba.

Similar to other fitness tracking wristbands, the Mi Smart Band 6 uses its built-in array of sensors to track heart rate monitoring and sleep. You'll get an enhanced sleep tracking function that monitors naps, sleep cycles including rapid eye movement (REM), and sleep breathing quality. There is also SpO2 measurement support. However, it is important to note that the Mi Smart Band 6 doesn't have any regulatory approvals to serve as a medical equipment.

In addition to health tracking, the Mi Smart Band 6 includes stress monitoring, a deep breathing guidance function, as well as female health tracking.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi Smart Band 6 delivers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The band is certified to 5 ATM water resistance and carries a magnetic port for quick clip-on and clip-off charging. IT can also be used to offer notification alerts for calls and messages and allows music control as well as camera remote shutter when connected with a compatible phone.

The Mi Smart Band 6 comes with Bluetooth v5.0 (BLE) connectivity and supports both Android and iOS devices. Besides, the band measures 47.4x18.6x12.7mm and weighs 12.8 grams.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Smart Band 6 price in India, Mi Smart Band 6 specifications, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Band 6, Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022, Xiaomi, Mi Band 6 price in India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
