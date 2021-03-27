Technology News
Mi Smart Band 6 to Be Launched Globally on March 29, Xiaomi Announces

Mi Smart Band 6 is expected to feature a 1.1-inch display and have the same design as the Mi Band 5.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 March 2021 13:52 IST
Mi Smart Band 6 to Be Launched Globally on March 29, Xiaomi Announces

Mi Smart Band 6 is listed on Mi.com in EU Declaration of Conformity page

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Band 6 could come in a black colour option
  • The smart band will be a successor to the Mi Band 5
  • Mi Smart Band 6 could come with Sp02 monitoring

Mi Smart Band 6 will be unveiled on March 29, Xiaomi has announced through a tweet. The company will be hosting a product launch event where it will unveil the successor to the Mi Band 5 that was launched in June last year. Mi Band 5 was launched globally as Mi Smart Band 5 in September last year. Xiaomi did not share any specifications for Mi Smart Band 6 but it is expected to carry the same design as its predecessor.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce it will be launching Mi Smart Band 6 on March 29 at 7:30pm GMT (5pm IST). That's about all the information the company shared and details about Mi Smart Band 6 are still a mystery. It will be a global launch, hence the name Mi Smart Band 6, that follows the global variant of the Mi Band 5 which was named Mi Smart Band 5.

 

 

Mi.com has an EU Declaration of Conformity page where it has listed Mi Smart Band 6 with model number XMSH15HM, along with an image of the smart band and the charging cable. Mi Smart Band 6 seems to have the same design as Mi Band 5 and may come in the same black colour variant.

According to a tweet by known tipster Mukul Sharma from last month, Mi Smart Band 6 was spotted on Indonesian Telecom certification website as well as Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. As for the specifications, back in January, the model number XMSH15HM was spotted in the Zepp app that showed it will have all the features present in the current Mi Band 5 — an SpO2 sensor, Alexa support, and feature a 1.1-inch screen. It may come with 30 activity modes including dance, cricket, Zumba, kickboxing, and basketball.

As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any details about Mi Smart Band 6 and there are only leaks and speculations at this point. Additionally, the company will also be launching the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and possibly the Mi 11 Lite on March 29 in China. There might be a Mi Mix smartphone launched alongside as well.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32).

Further reading: Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications, Xiaomi, Mi Band 5
Vineet Washington
The Suicide Squad Trailer Sets Up Another Goofy, Action-Packed Superhero Caper

Mi Smart Band 6 to Be Launched Globally on March 29, Xiaomi Announces
