Xiaomi is hosting a Smarter Living 2021 event in India today. The company has teased the arrival of the Mi Smart Band 5, along with its first smartwatch in India. This watch is expected to be called the Mi Watch Revolve, which is essentially a rebadged model of the Mi Watch Color, which was launched in China earlier. Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch the Mi Smart AI speaker at the event. There may be more IoT products introduced during the Smarter Living 2021 event today.

The Xiaomi event will be held virtually and it is set to begin at 12pm (noon). Called Smarter Living 2021, the event will be live streamed on YouTube and via its social handles. There is a dedicated page on Mi.com that is teasing the arrival of a smartwatch, a fitness band, and a smart speaker. The ‘Notify Me' button is live on this page for registrations of interest.

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smart Band 5 is the successor to the Mi Smart Band 4 launched last year. This new fitness band was unveiled in China in June. As per a recent leak, the Mi Smart Band 5 is tipped to have a price of Rs. 2,999, but it could go on sale for an even lower price tag of Rs. 2,499.

Recent teasers suggest colour display, several sports modes, and magnetic charging pins on the back. The China model features 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display, over 100 new animated watch faces, and has 11 sports modes. It supports heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and helps track the menstrual cycle. It also comes with a built-in microphone for understanding voice commands.

The Mi Smart Band 5 packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of power on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and comes with 50-meter water resistance.

Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve is reported to be the Mi Watch Color that was launched in China earlier. It is tipped to be priced at an MRP of Rs. 10,999 in India, however its sale price may be even lesser at Rs. 9,999. The Mi Watch Revolve is teased to offer a circular display, several watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, and more.

If the Mi Watch Revolve is indeed the Mi Watch Color, then the smartwatch will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, NFC support, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The wearable also claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. The Mi Watch Color comes with 10 sports modes and offers 5ATM water resistance as well. It supports multifunction NFC, 24x7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking. Xiaomi offers a selection of over 110 watch faces on the Mi Watch Color.

Xiaomi Smart AI speaker

Xiaomi is also teasing the arrival of an AI Smart speaker during the event, but very little is known about this device so far. This speaker should likely support voice commands and come with physical controls for controlling music and volume. The teaser page on Mi.com hints at a cylindrical shape with controls sitting on top. Xiaomi should offer proper details on this speaker during the event and we will be sure to report them in detail.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.