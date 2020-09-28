Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch

Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve wearables are expected to be launched at Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2021 virtual event on September 29. The alleged prices of the two devices have now been leaked online by a tipster, just a day ahead of the event. The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch is expected to cost slightly more than the Mi Smart Band 5 fitness band. The Mi Watch Revolve is expected to be a rebadged version of the Mi Watch Color launched in China earlier.

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve price in India (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted the alleged prices of the upcoming Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve. The Mi Smart Band 5 is tipped to have a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 2,999. This means that its sale price may be even lower, as Agarwal suggests a price tag of Rs. 2,499 in the country. For the Mi Watch Revolve, the tipter tweet hints at an MRP of Rs. 10,999 in India. Agarwal suggests that the sale price may be even lesser at Rs. 9,999. The tipster also mentions the Mi Smart AI Speaker in his tweet, however, no price details were revealed.

Mi Band 5 MRP: INR ₹2,999



What it means: Sale price will be below this. Perhaps ₹2,499e ven?



Mi Watch Revolve MRP: INR ₹10,999



What it means: Sale price will be below this. Perhaps lesser than ₹9,999? What you think?



No idea about the upcoming Mi's Smart AI Speaker. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 25, 2020

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve features

Xiaomi has been rolling out several teasers ahead of the launch. The Mi Watch Revolve is teased to offer several watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, and more.

The Mi Smart Band 5 is expected to come with magnetic charging pins on the back and several sports modes. The fitness band is a successor to the Mi Smart Band 4 launched last year. The Mi Smart Band 5 was unveiled in China in June. The Mi Watch Revolve is likely the Mi Watch Color that was launched in China earlier.

The Mi Smart Band 5 has a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display, 11 sports modes, and 100 new animated watch faces. The NFC variant of the Mi Smart Band 5 offers 14 days of battery life while the standard version is said to last up to 20 days on a single charge. If the Mi Watch Revolve is the rebranded Mi Watch Color, then it would feature a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) display and offer 5ATM water resistance. It packs a 420mAh battery that is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

