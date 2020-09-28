Technology News
Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch

Mi Smart Band 5 may be priced at Rs. 2,999 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 September 2020 12:46 IST
Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mi India

Mi Watch Revolve is expected to be the rebranded Mi Watch Color launched in China earlier

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Revolve is teased to offer sleep monitoring
  • Mi Smart Band 5 is teased to have several sports modes
  • Mi Watch Revolve is tipped to have a MRP of Rs. 10,999

Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve wearables are expected to be launched at Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2021 virtual event on September 29. The alleged prices of the two devices have now been leaked online by a tipster, just a day ahead of the event. The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch is expected to cost slightly more than the Mi Smart Band 5 fitness band. The Mi Watch Revolve is expected to be a rebadged version of the Mi Watch Color launched in China earlier.

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve price in India (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted the alleged prices of the upcoming Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve. The Mi Smart Band 5 is tipped to have a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 2,999. This means that its sale price may be even lower, as Agarwal suggests a price tag of Rs. 2,499 in the country. For the Mi Watch Revolve, the tipter tweet hints at an MRP of Rs. 10,999 in India. Agarwal suggests that the sale price may be even lesser at Rs. 9,999. The tipster also mentions the Mi Smart AI Speaker in his tweet, however, no price details were revealed.

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve features

Xiaomi has been rolling out several teasers ahead of the launch. The Mi Watch Revolve is teased to offer several watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, and more.

The Mi Smart Band 5 is expected to come with magnetic charging pins on the back and several sports modes. The fitness band is a successor to the Mi Smart Band 4 launched last year. The Mi Smart Band 5 was unveiled in China in June. The Mi Watch Revolve is likely the Mi Watch Color that was launched in China earlier.

The Mi Smart Band 5 has a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display, 11 sports modes, and 100 new animated watch faces. The NFC variant of the Mi Smart Band 5 offers 14 days of battery life while the standard version is said to last up to 20 days on a single charge. If the Mi Watch Revolve is the rebranded Mi Watch Color, then it would feature a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) display and offer 5ATM water resistance. It packs a 420mAh battery that is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Band 5 Price in India, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Watch Revolve Price in India, Xiaomi, Smarter Living 2021
