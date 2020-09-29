Mi Smart Band 5 has launched in India as the latest fitness band offering from Xiaomi. It is equipped with a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour full touch display and is offered in various colour options. The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with 11 professional sports modes including yoga, rowing machine, and free exercise. Other fitness and health features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, women health tracking, stress monitoring, and more. The Mi Smart Band 5 is touted to last for up to 14 days on a single charge.

Mi Smart Band 5 price in India, sale date

The Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. It comes in Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and Orange strap colour options. The fitness band will be available from October 1 on Mi.com and Amazon.in. It will soon be available through retail stores and Mi Home stores as well.

Mi Smart Band 5 features

The Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour full touch display with 126x294 pixel resolution, 16 bit colour, and 450 nits brightness. It is said to have approximately 20 percent more display area than the Mi Smart Band 4. The new fitness band is touted to offer 14 days of battery life in regular use and up to 21 days of battery life in power saving mode. Xiaomi has introduced magnetic pins at the back for eliminating the need to remove the capsule from the strap just for charging. The total charging time for the Mi Smart Band 5 is less than two hours.

There are about 11 professional sports modes on the Mi Smart band 5 including outdoor running, walking, riding, indoor running, indoor swim, free exercise, yoga, rowing machine, indoor riding, elliptical machine, and rope skipping.

Health and fitness features on the Mi Smart Band 5 include 24x7 heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate, sleep monitoring, deep sleep, light sleep, REM (rapid eye movement), stress monitoring, guided breathing exercise, step count, calorie count, and goal setting. It also tracks women's health like their menstrual cycles and ovulation phases. Xiaomi says that it has integrated an upgraded PPG Bio sensor enable up to 50 percent more accurate heart rate monitoring.

The Mi Smart Band 5 is also able to offer a PAI score (Personal Activity Intelligence) enabling you to know how active you need to be to stay healthy. This is calculated by using gender, age, heart rate, and other vital data points. Other key features include 50 meter water resistance, customised watch faces, music control, remote shutter, notifications for calls and messages, weather forecast, timer, and alarm.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.