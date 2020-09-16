Mi Smart Band 5 is set to launch in India on September 29, Amazon revealed through a microsite. The new Mi Smart Band model that is the successor to the Mi Smart Band 4 debuted in China in June as the Mi Band 5. The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a larger, 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display over the 0.95-inch screen available on the Mi Smart Band 4. Xiaomi has also bundled a magnetic charging dock with the Mi Smart Band 5 for a convenient experience. The smart fitness band also includes an upgraded set of fitness-focussed features, including a dedicated women's health mode.

Mi Smart Band 5 India launch details

Mi Smart Band 5 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) IST on September 29. Amazon has already created the microsite to suggest the availability of the fitness band through its online marketplace. Additionally, you can expect it to go on sale shortly after the launch through Mi.com as well as Mi Home stores in the country.

The Mi Smart Band 5 launch will be a part of Xiaomi's Smarter Living virtual event in the country. It is expected to bring some new Internet of Things (IoT) devices, alongside the latest Mi Smart Band model. One of those devices could be the Mi Watch Revolve, which was tipped to be a rebranded model of the Mi Watch Colour that was launched in China earlier this year.

Mi Smart Band 5 price in India (expected)

The Mi Smart Band 5 price in India will be announced at its launch. Nevertheless, it is likely to be in line with the China pricing that comes at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000) for the regular variant. An NFC model of the Mi Smart Band 5, on the other hand, is available in the Chinese market at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500) but it is unlikely to make its way to India. The band comes along with Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Orange, and Yellow strap options.

Mi Smart Band 5 specifications

The Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display that has a resolution of 126x294 pixels and supports over 100 new animated faces. Xiaomi offers 11 sports modes on the fitness band that use a built-in, six-axis accelerometer sensor to track exercises. There is also a PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring. Further, the Mi Smart Band 5 offers sleep monitoring.

Specifically for female users, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a women's health mode that helps them track their menstrual cycle. The fitness band also provides social media notifications and weather updates. It also lets users capture photos from their smartphone remotely. Further, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a built-in microphone for understanding voice commands.

The Mi Smart Band 5 supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It comes with 50-meter water resistance and can be worn at the time of taking shower or while swimming. Besides, the Mi Smart Band 5 packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of power on a single charge.

