Mi Band 6 will launch in India on August 26 at 12pm (noon) at Xiaomi's Smarter Living event. The smart band was launched in China back in March alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. The Mi Band 6 will be offered in four colours when it launches in India. Additionally, key specifications of the upcoming Mi Notebook model that's also due at the event have been tipped and it looks like the laptop will be a rebranded RedmiBook Pro 15 that launched in China earlier this year.

Starting with the Mi Band 6, Xiaomi India has confirmed on Twitter the smart band will launch in India at its Smarter Living event on August 26 at 12pm (noon). It has also revealed that the Mi Band 6 will come with SpO2 sensor and have 30 sports modes. The smart wearable was launched globally back in March so its specifications are no mystery.

Mi Band 6 specifications (Global variant)

Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. It packs a 125mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. The band takes about two hours to charge and supports Bluetooth 5.0. It is also waterproof up to 50 metres.

The fitness wearable supports 30 sports modes and can auto-detect six activities including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. The Mi Band 6 features 24/7 blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and heart-rate monitoring, along with sleep tracking and other features.

As for the upcoming Mi Notebook model, a tipster named Bishal Goswami (@bgos10) shared on Twitter that it may be a rebranded RedmiBook Pro 15 that launched in China in both Intel and AMD variants. India, however, will be getting the Intel model as teased by the dedicated event page on Xiaomi India website.

The page also reveals it will come with 16:10 aspect ratio, have 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space, have a higher than standard refresh rate, backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner, Thunderbolt connectivity, and a metallic unibody metal design. These specifications match that of the RedmiBook Pro 15 form earlier this year (not to be confused with the RedmiBook 15 Pro that launched in India earlier this month).

If it does turn out to be a rebranded RedmiBook Pro 15, the upcoming Mi Notebook will feature a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3,200x2,000 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, along with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB DDR5) graphics and 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM. The laptop will come with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage as standard. The Mi Notebook will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. There will be dual stereo speakers along with DTS Audio and it will pack a 70Whr battery.

Both the Mi Band 6 and Mi Notebook will launch in India on August 26 at the company's Smarter Living event.