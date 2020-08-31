Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5 are reportedly going to launch in India soon. The Mi Watch Revolve is said to be a rebranded model of the Mi Watch Color that was launched in China earlier. If true, this smartwatch will be the first from Xiaomi to launch in India. The Mi Band 5 was unveiled in China in June and it is now also expected to launch in India soon. The exact launch date of both the wearables is not known. The Mi Band 5 is said to last for up to 20 days, come with 11 different sports modes, and be water resistant for up to 50 metres.

91Mobiles, in partnership with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reports that Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5 may launch in the Indian market soon. The report says that the Mi Watch Revolve will be nothing but a rebranded Mi Watch Color model that was launched in China earlier. This smartwatch was earlier reported to be called the Mi Watch Revolve in markets outside of China and Agarwal seems to hint that one of the markets that will see the launch is India.

The report also says that the Mi Band 5 may launch in India soon. This fitness band model is the successor of the Mi Band 4 launched last year and it was unveiled in China in June. As mentioned, there is no exact launch date for the arrivals of the two wearables.

The Mi Watch Color and the Mi Band 5 are priced in China starting at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,400) and CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000), respectively. These wearables could be launched in India under the same price range.

Mi Watch Revolve specifications (expected)

If the Mi Watch Revolve is the rebranded Mi Watch Color, then it should feature a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) display and pack a 420mAh battery that is said to last 14 days on a single charge. Connectivity features on the Mi Watch Color include Bluetooth 5.0, Glonass, and GPS. Additionally, it comes with 5ATM water resistance rating, and is claimed to remain functional when the temperature falls as low as -10-degree Celsius. It comes with 110 watch faces options for customisation, 24x7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking features. Mi Watch Color features 10 sport modes for tracking workouts like swimming, treadmill, running, and cycling among others.

Mi Band 5 specifications

The Mi Band 5 launched in China has a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display. The NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 offers 14 days of battery life while the standard version is said to last up to 20 days on a single charge. It features over 100 new animated watch faces and has 11 sport modes that offer Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index that helps users track and understand their fitness activity even better. Xiaomi also claims that the sleep monitoring accuracy feature is improved by 40 percent.

The latest Mi Band supports magnetic charging that lets users charge the device without taking the straps off. The Mi Band 5 further comes with a heart rate sensor and female users can now track their menstrual cycle with the women's health mode. There's also a new remote-control camera feature that lets users click a photo from their smartphone. The smart band also comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

