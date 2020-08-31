Technology News
loading

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Mi Band 5 was launched in China in June with battery life that lasts for up to 20 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 August 2020 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Mi Watch Revolve is expected to be the rebranded model of the Mi Watch Color

Highlights
  • Mi Band 5 comes with magnetic pins for charging
  • The wearable is priced in China starting at CNY 189
  • Exact launch date for the Mi Watch Revolve in India is not known

Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5 are reportedly going to launch in India soon. The Mi Watch Revolve is said to be a rebranded model of the Mi Watch Color that was launched in China earlier. If true, this smartwatch will be the first from Xiaomi to launch in India. The Mi Band 5 was unveiled in China in June and it is now also expected to launch in India soon. The exact launch date of both the wearables is not known. The Mi Band 5 is said to last for up to 20 days, come with 11 different sports modes, and be water resistant for up to 50 metres.

91Mobiles, in partnership with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reports that Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5 may launch in the Indian market soon. The report says that the Mi Watch Revolve will be nothing but a rebranded Mi Watch Color model that was launched in China earlier. This smartwatch was earlier reported to be called the Mi Watch Revolve in markets outside of China and Agarwal seems to hint that one of the markets that will see the launch is India.

The report also says that the Mi Band 5 may launch in India soon. This fitness band model is the successor of the Mi Band 4 launched last year and it was unveiled in China in June. As mentioned, there is no exact launch date for the arrivals of the two wearables.

The Mi Watch Color and the Mi Band 5 are priced in China starting at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,400) and CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000), respectively. These wearables could be launched in India under the same price range.

Mi Watch Revolve specifications (expected)

If the Mi Watch Revolve is the rebranded Mi Watch Color, then it should feature a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) display and pack a 420mAh battery that is said to last 14 days on a single charge. Connectivity features on the Mi Watch Color include Bluetooth 5.0, Glonass, and GPS. Additionally, it comes with 5ATM water resistance rating, and is claimed to remain functional when the temperature falls as low as -10-degree Celsius. It comes with 110 watch faces options for customisation, 24x7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking features. Mi Watch Color features 10 sport modes for tracking workouts like swimming, treadmill, running, and cycling among others.

Mi Band 5 specifications

The Mi Band 5 launched in China has a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display. The NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 offers 14 days of battery life while the standard version is said to last up to 20 days on a single charge. It features over 100 new animated watch faces and has 11 sport modes that offer Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index that helps users track and understand their fitness activity even better. Xiaomi also claims that the sleep monitoring accuracy feature is improved by 40 percent.

The latest Mi Band supports magnetic charging that lets users charge the device without taking the straps off. The Mi Band 5 further comes with a heart rate sensor and female users can now track their menstrual cycle with the women's health mode. There's also a new remote-control camera feature that lets users click a photo from their smartphone. The smart band also comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi Band 5

Mi Band 5

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band 5, Mi Band 5 Price in India, Mi Band 5 Specifications, Mi Band 5 India Launch, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Watch Revolve Price in India, Mi Watch Revolve Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Paytm Mall Reportedly Hacked by Cybercrime Group, Company Says 'Data Is Safe and Secure'

Related Stories

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Is Offering Free Access to Select Original Movies and Series
  2. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Realme 7 Series' Gaming Prowess Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus ‘Clover’ Entry-Level Phone With 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon
  7. Huawei Watch Fit Debuts With Rectangular AMOLED Display
  8. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  9. iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box: Report
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Chadwick Boseman: Last Post From Black Panther Star's Twitter Account Becomes Most-Liked Tweet Ever
  2. Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Paytm Mall Reportedly Hacked by Cybercrime Group, Company Says 'Data Is Safe and Secure'
  4. Netflix Is Offering Free Access to Select Original Movies and Series, Even Without an Account
  5. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says Will Abide by New Chinese Export Rules That May Complicate US Sale
  6. Huawei Focusing on Cloud Business That Still Has Access to US Chips Despite Sanctions: Report
  7. CenturyLink Bug Causes Global Internet Outages, Affects Hulu, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live
  8. Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G9 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  10. TikTok Sale: China's New Tech Export Controls Could Give Beijing a Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com