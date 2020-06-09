Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness band is launching on June 11 and the wearable has been teased regularly by the company in the run up to the launch, and the latest teasers bring a load of information regarding colour options and key features. The teasers confirm NFC connectivity and support for magnetic charging. There's also the addition of a new remote control feature that has been introduced based on popular demand. The Mi Band 5 is teased to come with upgraded sensors for heart rate and sleep monitoring.

The Chinese giant has taken to its official Mi Band Weibo account to share a host of teasers about the Mi Band 5. A new poster reveals that the fitness band will come in varied colour options – Black, Yellow, Red, and Grey. Other teasers show White, Orange, and Brown colour options as well. The teaser further notes that the launch event will begin at 2pm local time (11.30am IST). The post also confirms that the Mi Band 5 will support NFC for seamless payments through the wearable. A set of other teasers suggest that the display size will be 20 percent bigger than the predecessor, offering more real estate to show health and other data. The Mi Band 5 is also teased to come with 11 sports modes for different kinds of workouts, and an additional mode for monitoring women-centric data.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11

There is a remote control sensor feature that has been teased as well, and the Mi Band 5 is teased to support magnetic charging this time around. Traditionally, the wearable series has supported USB charging, but that has changed with the Mi Band 5. The magnet is located at the back of the Mi Band 5 hardware capsule and attaches with a click. The official account has even shared a GIF to show how easy it is to charge the Mi Band 5. Lastly, the Mi Band 5 is teased to come with upgraded sensors for more accurate health data monitoring.

Detailed specifications and features of the Mi Band 5 will be outlined at the event on June 11.

Mi Band 5 charging magnet is located at the back of the capsule

Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.