Technology News
loading

Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support

Mi Band 5 is teased to come with 11 sports modes. It will be unveiled on June 11.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 June 2020 13:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support

Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi Band 5 to launch in China on June 11

Highlights
  • Mi Band 5 is teased to come with upgraded sensors
  • Support for NFC will enable seamless payments
  • Mi Band 5 is said to include remote control sensor feature

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness band is launching on June 11 and the wearable has been teased regularly by the company in the run up to the launch, and the latest teasers bring a load of information regarding colour options and key features. The teasers confirm NFC connectivity and support for magnetic charging. There's also the addition of a new remote control feature that has been introduced based on popular demand. The Mi Band 5 is teased to come with upgraded sensors for heart rate and sleep monitoring.

The Chinese giant has taken to its official Mi Band Weibo account to share a host of teasers about the Mi Band 5. A new poster reveals that the fitness band will come in varied colour options – Black, Yellow, Red, and Grey. Other teasers show White, Orange, and Brown colour options as well. The teaser further notes that the launch event will begin at 2pm local time (11.30am IST). The post also confirms that the Mi Band 5 will support NFC for seamless payments through the wearable. A set of other teasers suggest that the display size will be 20 percent bigger than the predecessor, offering more real estate to show health and other data. The Mi Band 5 is also teased to come with 11 sports modes for different kinds of workouts, and an additional mode for monitoring women-centric data.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11

There is a remote control sensor feature that has been teased as well, and the Mi Band 5 is teased to support magnetic charging this time around. Traditionally, the wearable series has supported USB charging, but that has changed with the Mi Band 5. The magnet is located at the back of the Mi Band 5 hardware capsule and attaches with a click. The official account has even shared a GIF to show how easy it is to charge the Mi Band 5. Lastly, the Mi Band 5 is teased to come with upgraded sensors for more accurate health data monitoring.

Detailed specifications and features of the Mi Band 5 will be outlined at the event on June 11.

ezgifcom optimize Mi Band 5

Mi Band 5 charging magnet is located at the back of the capsule
Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band 5, Mi Band 5 features, Mi Band 5 Launch, Mi Band 5 Teasers, Mi Band 5 Specifications, Mi Band, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Chinese Telecom Firms Urge FCC Not to Revoke Ability to Operate in US

Related Stories

Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  5. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  6. Daniel Radcliffe Responds to JK Rowling’s Anti-Transgender Tweets
  7. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 Comes With 30-Day Battery Life
  8. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  9. OnePlus Set to Bring Affordable Smart TVs to India on July 2
  10. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on June 16 via Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  2. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30-Day Battery Life, IPX7 Rating Launched in India
  3. Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support
  4. Chinese Telecom Firms Urge FCC Not to Revoke Ability to Operate in US
  5. Vivo Z5x (2020) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. TSMC Says Could Fill Order Gap if Unable to Sell Chips to Huawei
  7. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Release Directly on Netflix
  8. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Aarogya Setu Crosses 3 Crore Installs on Jio Phone Models
  10. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com