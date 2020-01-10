Technology News
Mi Band 5 Said to Feature Larger AMOLED Display and Worldwide NFC Support, Pricing Also Tipped

Mi Band 5’s AMOLED display is said to be brighter with improved contrast ratio and higher readability.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 18:21 IST
Mi Band 5 Said to Feature Larger AMOLED Display and Worldwide NFC Support, Pricing Also Tipped

Mi Band 4 comes in a separate NFC edition that is limited to China, but Mi Band 5 will change that

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 will feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display
  • It will reportedly be priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,800)
  • Mi Band 5 is said to offer NFC support globally

Xiaomi's Mi Band series has been a runaway success for the company, thanks to its combination of competitive features at an ultra-low price. Now, Xiaomi is reportedly looking to take things up a notch with its next fitness band, tentatively called the Mi Band 5. As the name suggests, the Mi Band 5 will succeed the Mi Band 4, and will reportedly pack a larger 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, Xiaomi will reportedly equip its upcoming fitness band with NFC support that won't be locked to a particular region.

A new report from TizenHelp mentions that Mi Band 5 will come equipped with a 1.2-inch colour AMOLED display, however, the resolution and other attributes such as brightness output are not known. In comparison, the Mi Band 4 packs a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with 120x240 pixels resolution. The report adds that the Mi Band 5's display will offer a higher brightness output, better contrast, and improved readability under natural light.

Another notable feature that the Mi Band 5 will bring is support for NFC outside China as well. Xiaomi already offers NFC variant of the Mi Band 4 in China, but the stock sold in other markets like India lack NFC support. With the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi might change that, and offer NFC support across all markets. What this means is Mi Band 5's NFC support will let users make payments for travel and other supported forms of transactions irrespective of geography.

The Mi Band 5 is said to be priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,800) upon its launch, which amounts to an increment worth CNY 10 (roughly Rs. 100) over the asking price of Mi Band 4. Huami will reportedly manufacture the Mi Band 5 for Xiaomi, but so far, nothing has surfaced regarding a launch date of the upcoming fitness band.

