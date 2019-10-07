Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly working on the Mi Band 5 that will support Near Field Communication (NFC) both inside and outside of the domestic market. Earlier this year, the company launched the Mi Band 4 in China, which came with NFC and microphone support. For markets outside China, the features were missing, news portal GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

It has already been confirmed that the 5th generation fitness tracker was being developed in collaboration with Huami.

Earlier, the CEO of Huami, Wang Huang said that his company was co-working on multiple projects in a partnership with Xiaomi.

The report also suggested that the Mi Band 5 would be more "advanced and durable" than the previous model.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels.

It comes packed with a 135 mAh battery which offers up to 15 days on a single charge on NFC and up to 20 days on the standard version.

Under the hood, there is a six-axis accelerometer that is touted to help monitor physical activities, including cycling, exercise, running, swimming, and walking. The device is 5 ATM rated and is designed to identify various swimming strokes, namely freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and mixed-style. Also, it offers Swolf score to help users determine their swimming skills.