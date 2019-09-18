Mi Band 4 Gets New Custom Watch Faces With Latest Update: Report

Xiaomi offers a tonne of custom watch faces for the Mi Band 4. The company has now reportedly begun the rollout of a new update for the Mi Band 4 in China that brings a host of new watch faces. Some of the watch faces arriving with the update are inspired by characters from video games and anime series. The new watch faces for the Mi Band 4, which was launched under the Mi Smart Band 4 moniker in India yesterday, have been released as part of a monthly schedule. But there is no word whether the update has begun rolling out in other regions as well, including India.

As per an ITHome report, the latest update brings new custom watch faces for the Mi Band 4 and the Mi Band 4's NFC-enabled version. The official Millet Bracelet (translated) Weibo account recently conducted a survey asking users to choose from categories such as anime, technology, sports, and business among a total seven classes that will inspire the next set of Mi Band 4 watch faces.

Among the custom watch faces shortlisted for the update are Overwatch characters and a few anime series characters that have now been rolled out via an update. But as mentioned above, it is not known whether the new watch faces are limited to China, or if they will also be rolled out for Mi Band 4 users in other markets too, including India.

The Mi Band 4 comes equipped with a PPG sensor for 24x7 heart rate monitoring

Mi Band 4 specifications

The Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with 120x240 pixels resolution that is claimed to deliver a peak brightness output of 400 nits. The touch-sensitive display has 2.5D tempered glass for protection and an anti-fingerprint coating on top. It comes equipped with a 135mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 20 days on a single charge.

The Xiaomi wearable device packs a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, and a PPG heart rate sensor for 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It is also capable of sending health alerts and notifications, and sleep pattern tracking as well. The Mi Band 4 supports six workout modes and also comes with features such as device finder, stopwatch, alarm, idle alert, and incoming call alerts among others.